Hunter Biden Drops His Fox News Revenge Porn Lawsuit

Hunter Biden voluntarily dropped his revenge porn lawsuit against Fox News for using images of the political scion nude for its “The Trial of Hunter Biden” streaming series. Only a few hours after President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential election, an attorney for his son Hunter filed a voluntary dismissal of the suit Sunday.

Hunter Biden originally sued Fox News three weeks ago for including intimate images and alleged distortions of truth in a fictional mock trial series that the lawsuit deemed “damaging.”

“The Trial of Hunter Biden” aired on the network’s Fox Nation subscription streaming service in 2022. The six-part series staged a mock trial of the younger Biden focused on his foreign business dealings. Salacious images of Hunter Biden consuming cocaine and engaging with prostitutes included in the series were taken from his personal laptop, according to the suit.

The original lawsuit argued that the miniseries “intentionally manipulates the facts, distorts the truth, narrates happenings out of context and invents dialogue intended to entertain.” The complaint also claimed that the distribution of images of the younger Biden in the nude and in a sexual context without his consent violated New York’s revenge porn laws.

Hunter Biden’s legal team dropped the suit with the intention of refiling it against new defendants, ABC reported.

Representatives from Fox News told TheWrap that Hunter Biden did not complain about the series until April 2024, nearly two years after the series’ initial release.

“The program was removed within days of the letter, in an abundance of caution, but Hunter Biden is a public figure who has been the subject of multiple investigations and is now a convicted felon,” a representative from the network told TheWrap following the initial lawsuit’s filing.

While this suit has been dropped for the moment, Hunter Biden himself was found guilty just last month on felony gun charges for a false claim that he was not an addict while purchasing a gun. He goes to court to face criminal tax charges in September.