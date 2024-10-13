Donald Trump Geeks Out for Elon Musk and His Black Hat: ‘He Calls It Dark MAGA — How Cool Is That?’ | Video

Donald Trump couldn’t hide his enthusiasm for Elon Musk in an interview with Fox News Sunday. “We have the endorsement of Elon, you know,” Trump gushed to anchor Maria Bartiromo as he talked about the event the Tesla CEO offered his endorsement at in Butler, Pennsylvania. “Elon Musk, who’s great, he’s a great guy. He had such a good time, he put the black hat on. I didn’t even say ‘dark MAGA’ — he calls it dark MAGA.”

“How cool is that?” Trump enthused.

He couldn’t stop praising Musk — Trump brought up Musk again later in the interview, including explaining how Musk would serve in a second Trump administration while also continuing his work as a businessman.

The Republican candidate also took a shot at Kamala Harris, who he said was less competent than Joe Biden. He also called the integrity of November’s election into question with less than a month until Election Day, after Bartiromo referenced a Sept. 27 Gallup poll that concluded 57% of Americans are very or somewhat confident that votes will be “accurately cast and counted in this year’s election.”

“I don’t feel confident when you have mail-in voting,” Trump said. “Jimmy Carter had a commission on it. Nobody does mail-in voting. You look at other countries, France, they go to paper ballots. France had it, and they had a lot of problems.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Trump vowed that foreign countries will not “be able to do business in the United States” if they do not “rely on the U.S. as the currency of choice.” China, he added, is “trying to take that away from us” and “destroying the automobile business of Europe.”

In 2023, China exported more cars than any other country — a first.

When asked how he intends to pay for the changes he’s suggested, Trump answered, “Growth. We’re going to grow at a level that you’ve never seen before, and we’re going to have tremendous jobs, and we’re going to have companies coming in, left and right, and they’re going to build — building factories.”

You can watch clips from the Fox News Sunday interview with Donald Trump in the videos above.