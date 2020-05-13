‘Fox & Friends’ Co-Host Brian Kilmeade Questions Extended Lockdowns: ‘Is This America?’ (Video)

“What kind of attitude is this?” co-host asks

| May 13, 2020 @ 6:08 AM
Brian Kilmeade

Fox News

“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade on Wednesday disparaged plans by cities like Los Angeles to extend orders for residents to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, questioning how American the orders were at all.

“Waiting for it to be eradicated. When you first told us to bend the curve, we bent the curve, now you want it totally eradicated. I don’t know if you heard but we really can’t do that, nor can we sit on the sidelines. There is not enough toner in the country to print enough money to sustain our country to not work,” he said.

Kilmeade questioned how some areas could handle the response to the pandemic so differently, with Georgia and other states re-opening businesses while Los Angeles County extends at least some “Safer at Home” guidelines for an additional three months.

Also Read: Fox News' Pete Hegseth Cheers People Defying Stay-at-Home Orders

“What kind of attitude is this? Is this America?” he demanded.

Los Angeles County will extend its stay-at-home directive to residents for three more months but that doesn’t mean all of the current restrictions in place will remain the same through that timeframe, officials said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said that “with all certainty” the county would need to extend the order due to the continued spread of the virus.

19 Movie and TV Casts That Reunited Remotely During Coronavirus, From 'The Goonies' to 'Full House' (Photos)

  • The Goonies Reunion Josh Gad/YouTube
  • Warner Bros.
  • hamilton musical Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage
  • NBC
  • Daphne Zuniga Melrose Place Fox
  • Contagion Laurence Fishburne Kate Winslet Warner Bros.
  • The Wonders That Thing You Do Twentieth Century Fox
  • High School Musical Disney Channel
  • Parks and Recreation NBC
  • Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
  • My So-Called Life ABC
  • Nickelodeon
  • maze runner death cure ya films 20th Century Studios
  • Disney Channel
  • Danny DeVito Taxi NBC
  • chuck NBC
  • The Nanny fran Drescher CBS
  • Chris Cuffaio/NBCU Photo Bank
  • back to the future movies sequels games universal marty mcfly michael j fox doc brown christopher lloyd Universal
  • Community NBC
1 of 20

Stars from “Chuck,” “The Nanny,” “Frasier,” “Taxi” and more have taken part in table reads and Q&A specials

It's not just your old high school and college buddies that are using stay-at-home quarantines during the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to reconnect with you over Zoom. The casts and teams behind over a dozen beloved shows or films have reunited remotely in recent weeks just to pass the time. Many of the stars are doing conversations for charity, while others are staging full remote episodes or special performances just to perk up a fan's day. In case you missed them earlier, here are all the reunions that took place since the shutdowns began, and we'll add more as they inevitably take place.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE