Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade on Friday said President Joe Biden needlessly focused on the American COVID-19 death toll during his Thursday night news briefing. Instead, he said, Biden could have spent time praising former president Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We don’t need to go over the 500,000 dead. We had that moment,” Kilmeade said during a “Fox & Friends” review of the president’s primetime address.

“Let’s talk about the future moving forward. Every time he has a chance to praise the previous administration, he not only doesn’t praise, he kicks them in the groin,” he added.

He also mentioned during the morning show’s discussion of Biden’s speech that the president, in his opinion, doesn’t give Trump and his Operation Warp Speed enough credit for the rate of vaccination happening in America now.

On Wednesday, one day before his predecessor gave his primetime address about the pandemic that has killed over half a million Americans, Trump released a statement that read, “I hope everyone remembers when they’re getting the COVID-19 (often referred to as the China Virus) Vaccine, that if I wasn’t President, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful “shot” for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all. I hope everyone remembers!”

In January, Biden’s chief of staff Rob Klain said the Trump administration left no distribution plan for the coronavirus vaccine. “The process to distribute the vaccine, particularly outside of nursing homes and hospitals out into the community as a whole, did not really exist when we came into the White House,” Klain told NBC’s “Meet the Press” shortly after the Biden administration took over.

Fox News has contributed programming of its own to honoring the lives lost, as well as educating viewers about topics like business re-openings and the vaccine rollout. This week, the network ran a series of special programming honoring the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization’s designation of COVID-19 as a global pandemic.

Watch the Friday moment below, via Media Matters.