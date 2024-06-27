‘Bridgerton’ Star Nicola Coughlan Gets Emotional Talking About the End of the Press Tour | Video

We’ve reached the end of the “Bridgerton” press tour, and star Nicola Coughlan is feeling all feelings about Season 3 coming to a close.

In a video shared by Netflix, Coughlan and Luke Newton, who led Season 3 as friends-to-lovers Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, take a nostalgic walk down memory lane as they visited Galway, Ireland. Chatting at a pub, the pair reminisce on the whirlwind of press events that took place between the Season 3 premiere in May and the Part 2 debut in June.

“How does it feel? Our time is nearly done,” Coughlan asked Newton, who responded, “that’s actually really sad.”

“It is really sad,” Coughlan said, adding that the end “started to hit [her]” before she started getting choked up with tears.

“This is a great moment to capture,” Newton said, pulling in his costar for a hug.

“I know I say it all the time but you’ve been so great … and I wouldn’t have wanted to do it with anyone else,” Coughlan told Newton, joking that her emotions might also be heightened by her lack of sleep and jetlag.

With tears streaming down her face, Coughlan requested a tissue from production. “Full tears from both eyes, guys,” Coughlan said.

While the spotlight on Penelope and Colin will shift to another Bridgerton sibling for Season 4, Coughlan and Newton confirmed to TheWrap they’ll be back for at least another installment of the Netflix series, this time with a baby.

“I’m excited for next season — how nice to pass it on,” Newton said, with Coughlan adding “We’ll be married — we keep forgetting we have a child.” Coughlan joked that even she and Newton don’t know the name of their child, who was introduced in the Season 3 finale.

Coughlan will also be back to resume Penelope’s role as the ton’s gossip columnist, even with her identity out in the open following the end of Season 3.

“Now Pen will have to navigate what it’s like to be a public gossip columnist, not only dealing with the people she writes about, but also taking steps to be more accountable in what she writes,” showrunner Jess Brownell told TheWrap. “Accountability and authenticity are two things that she’s had to really face this season, and we’re gonna continue that thread going into Season 4.”

“Bridgerton” Seasons 1-3 are now streaming on Netflix.