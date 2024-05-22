Pitbull Responds to Viral ‘Bridgerton’ Carriage Scene Cover: ‘Music Is the International Language’

The orchestral version of his 2011 hit “Give Me Everything” has made an impact on fans after Netflix dropped Season 3, Part 1

Pitbull-Bridgerton
Pitbull responded to the orchestral cover of his 2011 hit "Give Me Everything" going viral following the release of "Bridgerton" Season 3 (Getty Images, Netflix)

After the orchestral cover of his 2011 hit “Give Me Everything” went viral following the release of “Bridgerton” Season 3, Pitbull shared his gratitude on social media.

“This again shows the world how music is the international language that transcends over boundaries more so how a hit song can remain timeless,” Pitbull, also known as Mr. Worldwide, wrote on Twitter. He also thanked “Bridgerton,” Netflix and his “Give Me Everything” collaborators Afrojack and Ne-Yo.

The rapper, who is also known for 2010s hits like “Fire Ball,” “Hotel Room Service” and “International Love,” even posted the scene that features the cover. The clip shows a heated, intimate moment between friends-to-lovers Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Nicola Coughlan
Pitbull also reposted a message that read, “Pitbull’s orchestral version of his 2011 track, ‘Give Me Everything,’ has begun going viral on TikTok after being featured on the third season of #Bridgerton.”

The carriage scene, which takes place at the end of the first half of Season 3, was already highly anticipated for readers of Julia Quinn’s “Bridgerton” book series, and the cover only magnified its impact.

“Give Me Everything” is among several orchestral versions of contemporary songs featured in “Bridgerton” Season 3. The Netflix romance series also covered GAYLE’s “Abcdefu,” BTS’ “Dynamite,” Nick Jonas’ “Jealous,” Sia’s “Cheap Thrills,” Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” and Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey’s “Snow on the Beach.”

The third installment of “Bridgerton” also featured the show’s first-ever original song, titled “All I Want.” The song is written by Rogét Chahayed (Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More”), Wesley Singerman (Jennifer Lopez’s “Butterfly”), Taylor Dexter (Joji’s “Die for You”) and Nicole Cohen (Meghan Trainor’s “Sensitive”), with Tori Kelly performing the song on the soundtrack while the orchestral version was arranged by “Bridgerton” composer Kris Bowers.

“Bridgerton” Season 3, Part 2 premieres June 13 on Netflix.

