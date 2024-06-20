“A Murder at the End of the World” creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij have entered into a multi-year creative partnership with indie production company Sister.

Under the terms of the partnership, the duo will work with the Elisabeth Murdoch and Jane Featherstone-owned company to develop, write and produce original film and television projects across all genres.

“We’re excited to build new worlds in film and TV with the incredible team at Sister. Cindy Holland has been behind some of the most radical narrative leaps in the business, which we witnessed firsthand at Netflix,” Marling said in a statement of the company’s CEO, who joined Sister in July 2023. “With the arrival of algorithmic storytelling — both in the programming directives and the authorship of the stories themselves — it’s more important than ever for outside the box thinkers to band together and make innovative, original works that look forward rather than backwards. We can think of no better partners than the hive mind at Sister to dive into the future with.”

In addition to creating, writing and directing the FX limited series, Marling and Batmanglij also created, wrote and directed Netflix’s metaphysical thriller “The OA,” which ran for two seasons.

Other previous collaborations include “Sound of My Voice,” a feature film which premiered at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival, and the 2013 feature film “The East,” which Batmanglij directed and Marling coproduced. Marling starred with Elliot Page and Alexander Skarsgård.

“Brit and Zal are wildly imaginative, ambitious and deeply thoughtful partners, and I am excited to work with them again,” Holland added. “Their ability to build worlds and ground their work in humanity is inspiring, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the community of artists at Sister.”

Marling and Batmanglij are represented by CAA and attorney Gretchen Rush at Hansen Jacobson Teller.

Sister’s producing credits include Netflix’s “Eric” and “Good Grief,” Prime Video’s “The Power,” Sky and HBO’s “Chernobyl” and “Landscapers,” Sky and AMC’s “Gangs of London,” BBC and AMC’s “This is Going to Hurt,” BBC One and AMC+’s “The Split” 1-3 and ITV and Britbox’s “Passenger.”

The company has also made investments in documentary production company Dorothy St Pictures, British animation company Locksmith Animation, Molly Stern publishing venture Zando, podcast studio Campside Media and comic book and digital media publisher AWA Studios, in addition to partnering with London music venue Koko and unscripted TV and tech entertainment company Yes Yes Media.

Upcoming 2024 projects include Netflix’s “Kaos” and “Black Doves” and BBC One’s “The Split Up.”