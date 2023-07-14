Former Netflix Content Chief Cindy Holland Joins Elisabeth Murdoch’s Production Company Sister as Global CEO

Former Netflix content executive Cindy Holland has joined Elizabeth Murdoch’s production company Sister as its new global chief executive officer, tasked with overseeing the business’ strategic direction and portfolio of companies in the U.S. and U.K.

Holland served at the streaming giant for 18 years, including nine years as its vice president of original content. In that role, she established Netflix’s original programming strategy and oversaw teams behind titles including “House of Cards,” “Orange is the New Black,” “BoJack Horseman,” “Grace and Frankie,” “Narcos,” “Making a Murderer,” “Stranger Things,” “The Crown,” “Icarus,” “Ozark,” “Big Mouth,” “Russian Doll,” “When They See Us,” and “The Queen’s Gambit,” among many others.

Most recently, Holland has been an active investor and advisor, with a focus on entertainment and women’s sports. She began her career on the producing side working at Spring Creek Productions with Paula Weinstein and at Mutual Film Company.

“I am delighted to join Sister at this exciting stage. The future is bright for well-positioned independent companies, and I love to build and support successful teams,” Holland said in a statement. “For years I’ve admired Jane Featherstone, and I am passionate about the artist-forward ethos that Liz has fostered at the Sister entertainment group. I’m excited to get to know the whole team, along with Carolyn Strauss, with whom I’ve wanted to work for a long time. I can’t wait to get started.”

Murdoch launched Sister with Jane Featherstone and Stacey Snider in 2019. Holland replaces Snider, who announced her intention to step down earlier this year.

“Cindy has been a transformational leader in the industry for many years. She’s the total

package: strategic, curious and focused on impact,” Murdoch said in a statement. Cindy is exactly the person to help take us to the next level, and I’m really looking forward to working together.”

Sister’s producing credits include “The Power” (Prime Video), “This is Going to Hurt” (BBC/ AMC), “Landscapers” (SKY/ HBO), “The Split 1-3” (BBC One/ AMC+) “Gangs of London” (SKY/ AMC) and “Chernobyl” (Sky/HBO).

The company has also made investments in award-winning documentary production company Dorothy Street Pictures, British animation company Locksmith Animation, the Molly Stern-led publishing venture Zando, the award-winng podcast studio Campside Media, comic book and digital media publisher AWA, London music venue KOKO and non-scripted TV and tech entertainment company Yes Yes Media.