Bruno Mars canceled a sold-out concert in Tel Aviv on Saturday as Hamas attacked Israel, with 40 Israelis and nearly 200 Palestinians confirmed dead already.

The Grammy-winning artist was scheduled to perform his second show of the week in Tel Aviv on Saturday night, but Live Nation Israel announced that the concert has been canceled.

“Bruno Mars concert scheduled to take place tonight is canceled,” the statement read. “All ticket purchases to the show will receive an automatic refund to the credit card through which the purchase was made.”

Mars performed his first-ever concert in Israel on Wednesday.

Early Saturday morning, Israel was rocked by attacks in the country’s southern region. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that the country is at war.

“Since this morning, the State of Israel has been at war. Our first objective is to clear out the hostile forces that infiltrated our territory and restore the security and quiet to the communities that have been attacked,” he said.

“The second objective, at the same time, is to exact an immense price from the enemy, within the Gaza Strip as well. The third objective is to reinforce other fronts so that nobody should mistakenly join this war.”

Netanyahu concluded, “We are at war. In war, one needs to be level-headed. I call on all citizens of Israel to unite in order to achieve our highest goal – victory in the war.”

The situation is continuing to develop.