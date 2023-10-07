Gal Gadot and Others in Hollywood Saddened by War in Israel: ‘My Heart Is Aching’

The world awoke Saturday to news of war in Israel following surprise terrorist attacks by Hamas on southern Israel, and “Wonder Woman” and Israeli native Gal Gadot and others in Hollywood say they’re saddened and shocked by the events. Governments from around the world have condemned the attacks by Hamas. According to the Israeli military, Hamas is holding Israeli civilians and soldiers hostage in Gaza.

Actress Gal Gadot was among the celebrities to first respond to the news. Gadot is well known for serving in the Israeli military.

“My heart is aching,” Gadot wrote on Instagram. “Praying for all of those in pain.”

Later in the day, she posted a Star of David and wrote, “I stand with Israel, you should too. The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening!”

“Scandal” and “West Wing” actor Joshua Malina, a Jewish actor who also co-hosts the “Unorthdox” podcast, expressed his frustration and hopes for peace on X (formerly Twitter) following the attacks.

“Horrendous news to wake up to. Thinking of Israel,” Malina wrote.

Comedian Sarah Silverman’s posted on X about Saturday’s attacks, noting that her sister, nieces and nephews live in Israel.

“There is so much complexity to this,” Silverman wrote. “But make NO MISTAKE Hamas is a terror organization whose mission statement is ‘kill all Jews.’ This f–king world breaks my heart.”

My sister and nieces and nephews are there. They’ve been protesting BIBI for months. Fight for a two state solution. Israelis are Jews and Arabs and all colors. There is so much complexity to this. But make NO MISTAKE Hamas is a terror organization who’s mission statement is kill… https://t.co/RzfeXk13Vr — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) October 7, 2023

Disgraced director Brett Ratner, who was reported earlier this week to have moved to Israel, posted several Instagram stories expressing his support for Israel. Other celebrities posting about the attacks include Jamie Lee Curtis, who posted an Israeli flag in support of the nation and several other posts including photos and video from Israel.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the attacks by declaring war on Hamas and launching airstrikes in Gaza.

“We are at war — not in an operation, but at war,” Netanyahu said in a video statement. “This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens.”

Netanyahu said that he had ordered the military to “clear out the communities that have been infiltrated by terrorists.” He also announced a mobilization of Israel’s extensive military reserves and said the nation would “return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price.” He concluded, “We are at war and we will win it.”

Malina wasn’t having it with multiple users who decided to use the occasion to start arguments in his mentions, telling one, “F–k you as well. No nonsense tolerated today. BLOCKED.”

Singer Bruno Mars also canceled a concert in Tel Aviv on Saturday following news of the attacks, which was set to be his second concert this week in Israel.

Many have shared video of members of Hamas going door-to-door reportedly looking for Israelis in an Israeli settlement near the Gaza Strip.

Nothing “military” about this – straight-up terror attack, with civilians as the explicit target. Of course, we’ve witnessed this from Hamas for years but the scale and brutality of this is unprecedented. https://t.co/F7JPlo8vRu — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 7, 2023

President Joe Biden said that the United States “unequivocally condemns this appalling assault against Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza” and that he’d shared the nation’s support for Israel and its people with Netanyahu.

“Terrorism is never justified,” Biden said. “Israel has a right to defend itself and its people. The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation.” On a more personal note, he added, “Jill and I are keeping in our prayers all of the families who have been hurt by this violence. We are heartbroken by the lives that have been tragically cut short and hope for a swift recovery for all those who have been wounded.”

Controversial and outspoken conservative journalist Bari Weiss wrote, “There are not adequate words for this evil.”

The Associated Press reports that at least 100 people have been killed in southern Israel, according to Israeli medics, while about 200 in the Gaza Strip were killed as part of Israel’s retaliation, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

X CEO Elon Musk shared, “Sorry to see what’s happening in Israel. I hope there can be peace one day.” Musk has come under fire recently for the growth of antisemitic sentiment on X.

Media coverage of the attacks has been extensive. CNN Max, the Max streaming vertical launched just this week, announced special live coverage of the war.

TODAY: CNN Max Special Coverage – Israel at War with @richardquest at 3pET and @jimsciutto at 7pET will have the latest LIVE news @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/mnEPVu0ocV — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) October 7, 2023

Former President Donald Trump was among the Republican presidential contenders who attacked Biden for the attacks by Hamas. Speaking at a campaign rally Saturday, Trump also boasted about his support for Israel while president.

“These Hamas attacks are a disgrace and Israel has every right to defend itself with overwhelming force,” Trump said in a statement. He also alleged that “American taxpayer dollars helped fund these attacks, which many reports are saying came from the Biden Administration.” Trump did not point to any evidence for his claims. “We brought so much peace to the Middle East through the Abraham Accords, only to see Biden whittle it away at a far more rapid pace than anyone thought possible. Here we go again.”