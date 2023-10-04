Disgraced ‘Rush Hour’ Director Brett Ratner Immigrates to Israel

Ratner came under fire in October 2017, when he faced accusations of sexual misconduct by numerous women

Brett Ratner (Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)

Brett Ratner, the “Rush Hour” director accused of sexual misconduct by at least six women, has immigrated to Israel, according to a report in the Jerusalem Post.

On Tuesday, Ratner uploaded a video clip to his Instagram Story featuring an Israeli immigration certificate and national insurance documents, accompanied by the Hebrew caption, “Brett Shai Ratner.”

Ratner shares a close friendship with Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. Just last month, they had a meeting in New York while Netanyahu was attending the 78th General Assembly of the United Nations.

Ratner also took to Instagram to share a photo of himself alongside Netanyahu, Sara Netanyahu and attorney Alan Dershowitz.

Ratner was accused of sexual misconduct in October 2017 during the height of the #MeToo movement by at least six women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge. (The director has disputed the accusations — and even filed a defamation lawsuit against one of his accusers, which he later withdrew.)

Shortly after the misconduct accusations surfaced in 2017, Warner Bros. severed ties with Ratner and his production company RatPac, which was founded with billionaire investor James Packer.

Brett Ratner is the director of the “Rush Hour” franchise and other hits like “Red Dragon,” which have grossed $2 billion worldwide. He has also served as executive producer on “The Revenant,” “Horrible Bosses” and TV’s “Prison Break.”

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper, & magazine mentions to his credit. Umberto has been profiled in such publications as The Washington Post, Variety and Grantland.

