Bulgari unveils its new boutique in Topanga, Roger Vivier takes over the historic Villa de Leon and Kathy Hilton hosts a holiday pajama party benefitting the Los Angeles Mission

Source: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Kiernan Shipka and Laura Brown Fête Roger Vivier’s Gherardo Fellini at Villa de Leon

In celebration of Roger Vivier creative director Gherardo Felloni’s Shoe Designer of the Year win at the 2023 Footwear News Achievement Awards, Laura Brown and Kiernan Shipka hosted a dinner at the historic Villa de Leon in Pacific Palisades last week.

Guests included brand ambassador Inès de le Fressange and Emily in Paris star Camille Razat, who served as the face of the Autumn/Winter 2022. Also in attendance were Alexandra Daddario, Zooey Deschanel, Alexandra Shipp, Rachel Zoe, Allison Janney, Danai Gurira, Jurnee Smollett, Lily Rabe, Audrey Corsa and Bella Heathcote.

Known as the Fabergé of footwear, Roger Vivier founded the brand in Paris in 1937 and went on to create the first stiletto heel in the 1950s. Over the years he designed shoes for her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Catherine Deneuve and Jackie Kennedy. Felloni was named creative director of the maison in 2018.

Source: Bulgari

Bulgari Unveils Its New Boutique in Topanga Westfield

Roman high jewelry brand Bulgari has unveiled an opulent new boutique in Topanga Westfield. Inspired by the design of architect Peter Marino, the 3000-square-foot space features materials that are quintessentially Roman, including antique black marble and saffron silk that recall the original Bulgari boutique on the Via Condotti in Rome, Pavone chandeliers by Gio Ponti, and artworks by Andy Warhol and Nicholas Ruel.

“We are delighted to open the doors of our first boutique in Topanga and look forward to sharing Bulgari’s rich heritage and dazzling creations with the community,” Herve Perrot, CEO Bulgari North America, said.

The boutique, located on the second level of the luxury wing, will display the Roman Maison’s most iconic jewelry, watches and accessories across core collections including B.Zero1, Serpenti and Divas’ Dream.

Source: Veronica Beard

Veronica Beard Unveils New Beverly Hills Flagship

American ready-to-wear brand Veronica Beard has unveiled its newest flagship store in Beverly Hills. Founded by sisters-in-law Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard in 2010, the line of classic, versatile pieces is, in their own words, “for the women who make it happen.”

Created with the West Coast customer in mind, Veronica Beard resident interior designer Carolina de Neufville took an organic approach to the Beverly Hills space, embracing an earthy palette and materials rooted in the natural world: bamboo, rattan and stone. The warm, light-filled boutique features aged canvas tapestries portraying tropical vistas, an eclectic mix of furniture and a pair of ’70s-era brass palm trees along with a special concept space that will serve as a private appointment and a studio services room.

“We are thrilled to open our doors in Beverly Hills,” Miele Beard said. “We love this city … The women here are so chic. We can’t wait to see how they make the collection their own.”

This is Veronica Beard’s fourth flagship store, and the 30th standalone store in the brand’s fleet. The boutique will carry a full product offering including fan-favorite classics such as the dickey jacket, scuba suiting and denim, as well as the newest assortment of outerwear, dresses, jeans, tops, skirts, footwear, accessories and more.

Veronica Beard is located at 423 N. Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills, California 90210.

Source: Halos & Arrows

Ahmet Zappa’s Halos & Arrows Gallery Pops Up in Beverly Hills

Musician, Zappa Family Trust trustee and founder of online art gallery Halos & Arrows, Ahmet Zappa has opened a pop-up gallery in Beverly Hills. On view and available for a purchase is a section of rare museum-quality, limited edition fine art prints, including works from the Globe Music Archive and photographs by Frank Zinn and Frank Murphy featuring musicians, vintage Los Angeles and pop ephemera.

The L.A. native, who grew up in Laurel Canyon surrounded by artists and art, started the online gallery after his work in music estate management led to him unearthing previously unseen photo archives.

“I wanted to turn my lifelong passion for pop culture into the ultimate destination for awesome art,” Zappa said. “When I talk to friends about the things we love, we can trace them back to personal discoveries made during our formative years. But these totems of our youth shouldn’t be lost in storage bins. With the best large-scale printing available, we can turn these larger-than-life emotional connections into something more like an experience.”

The Halos & Arrows Pop-Up Gallery will be open through December at the Beverly Art Boutique, 341 N. Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, California 90210.

Source: Scarosso

Scarosso Partners With Warren Alfie Baker on Capsule Collection

Artisanal, Italian footwear brand Scarosso has partnered with celebrity stylist Warren Alfie Baker on a capsule collection. Los Angeles-based Baker, who counts Andrew Garfield, Zachary Levi, Matt Bomer, Finn Wolfhard, Patrick Dempsey and Lucas Hedges among his clients, was inspired by past icons and the timeless allure of classic rock ‘n’ roll when designing the collection of vintage-inspired boots.

“When I first met Scarosso, the connection was immediate,” Baker said. “Within minutes, we had sketches in hand and a shared vision for the perfect shoe. We agreed on the style, the essence behind it and the innovative approach we wanted to bring to its launch.”

The Scarosso x Warren Alfie Baker capsule collection blends vintage charm with a modern twist through its stylish boot pairing a distinctive zip and a hint of heel. Available in python, suede and calf leather, the boots are crafted in family-run manufactories in Marche, the heart of Italy’s shoe region, and are priced at $430.

Source: The Brand Guild

Kathy Hilton Hosts Holiday Pajama Party Benefitting the Los Angeles Mission

Last week Kathy Hilton threw a holiday pajama party at her Bel Air home. Guests including fellow RHOBH stars Denise Richards and Crystal Minkoff, Kiernan Shipka, Paula Abdul, Kim Richards, Cheryl Hines and Kyra Kennedy were treated to Jennifer Lopez’s Delola Bella Berry Spritz cocktails upon arrival before changing into Print Fresh PJs and pink Minnetonka Slippers. Now in its second year, the party collects toy donations for The Los Angeles Mission.

Downstairs, Hilton curated a holiday bazaar comprised of her go-to gifts for guests to shop, including her favorite Crushed Candy Cane candle by Voluspa, tree decorations by Bauble Bar, custom jewelry by The Sis Kiss, hair accessories by Lock & Mane and skincare by Le Mieux.

Dinner took the form of a buffet-style supper of twice-baked potatoes topped with caviar from The Caviar Co., followed by decorated cupcakes and cookies.

Have a news story for our readers? Please email Rachel.Marlowe@thewrap.com