WrapStyle: Balenciaga Fall 24 Collection Pays Tribute to the LA Lifestyle

Balenciaga shuts down Hancock Park for its Fall 24 collection show, the stars turn out for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Third Annual Gala and Max Mara Honors Yara Shahidi

Source: Balenciaga

The Balenciaga Fall 24 Show Was an Ode to the Los Angeles Lifestyle

Last weekend, Balenciaga presented its Fall 2024 collection on a residential, palm tree lined street in Hancock Park (the first time the house has held a show in the city) with the Hollywood sign serving as the backdrop. Guests included the brand’s new ambassador Nicole Kidman, Lil Wayne, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, Salma Hayek, and Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham, while Cardi B made her runway debut.

Set to a bombastic, infomercial-themed techno soundtrack written and scored by Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga, and his husband/music director BFRND, the collection offered up Demna’s interpretation of L.A.’s fashion codes and its lifestyle. Models walked down the street-slash-runway in sports bras, leggings, hoodies and the new exaggerated 10XL Sneaker carrying yoga mats and to-go coffee cups, others sported oversized sunglasses, giant UGG-style Alaska boots and velvet Y2K tracksuits with crystal embellishments while talking on their cell phones. There were also some step-and-repeat-ready, Cristóbal Balenciaga-inspired gowns in the mix. The must-have accessory of the season however was an Erewhon grocery bag created in leather, part of the French fashion house’s new collaboration with the cult supermarket which also includes jerseys, caps and aprons.

The show was followed by not one but two after parties: the first a cocktail party at the Sunset Tower, the second hosted by Cardi B at Whiskey a Go Go which ended at 2 a.m.

Source: BFA/ Jojo Korsh

Mytheresa X Flamingo Estate Holiday House Pops Up in Highland Park

Following their Summer Body Shop pop up in East Hampton last summer, German luxury online retailer Mytheresa and Los Angeles lifestyle brand Flamingo Estate have teamed up on an immersive physical luxury holiday shopping experience in Highland Park. “Opening our second physical experiential installation, together with Flamingo Estate on the West Coast felt like the perfect ‘unexpected’ moment to further bring this wonderful partnership to life for the Holiday Season,” said Heather Kaminetsky, President of Mytheresa North America.

The pop up features a recreation of Flamingo Estate’s interiors room by room complete with a grand piano and Mytheresa products featured throughout, all made entirely from gingerbread, along with Mytheresa’s dream fashion closet, a highly curated selection of fashion and home accessories shoppable with a QR code, as well as a European-style corner bakery whipping-up custom Mytheresa, Flamingo Estate and Google branded cookies. All net proceeds from the cookies will go to the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Opening night at the 1,500 sq. foot candy-adorned house was attended by guests including Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Kathy and Nicky Hilton, Laura Harrier, Aurora James, Hilary Rhoda, Tallulah Willis, Alana Hadid, Erin Walsh, Maeve Reilly, Meena Harris, and Zanna Roberts Rassi among others.

The Mytheresa x Flamingo Estate Holiday House at 5634 N.Figueroa St, Los Angeles 90042 will be open until December 24th.

Source: Bogner

Bogner Unveils a New Flagship on the Sunset Strip

Bogner, the German alpine “Ath-Luxury” brand founded by former ski champion Willy Bogner and his wife Maria in 1932, has opened a flagship store in Los Angeles. The 2,500 square foot space at 8500 Sunset Blvd on the Sunset Strip will carry women, men and children Ready-to-Wear and Sports collections, the lifestyle influenced functional Bogner Fire + Ice brand, as well as a new LoveShackFancy x Fire + Ice collection and a 007-inspired collaboration in partnership with the James Bond franchise.

The location’s design of concrete, steel and lacquer is a sleek and modern tribute to the city’s architectural style, while a black lacquer POD houses the inner workings of the store and a digital billboard, facing both inside the store as well as Sunset Boulevard, plays custom Bogner video content.

“This exciting milestone underscores our unwavering commitment to the US market, even amidst the prevailing trend of brick and mortar stores closing. It is a testament to our belief in the power of physical retail and our dedication to providing an exceptional in-person experience for our customers,” said Linda Ashman, Executive Vice President at Bogner of America. “We are confident that these new spaces will not only captivate and inspire, but also reaffirm our brand’s enduring presence in the hearts of our valued US customers.”

Source: The Georgian

Decades Pops Up at The Georgian in Santa Monica

Iconic West Hollywood luxury vintage boutique Decades by Cameron Silver will be hosting a pop-up at the newly renovated Georgian hotel in Santa Monica this weekend. The retail collaboration will showcase 100 years of style, with a curated collection of vintage, pre-loved and contemporary pieces by Chanel, Dior, Gucci, Valentino and YSL in addition to pieces from female-founded sustainable contemporary brands such as ReWeave and Angel Chang.

Established in 1997, Decades specializes in pre-loved vintage, neo-vintage and contemporary designer clothing. Founder Silver meanwhile frequently collaborates with leading stylists, celebrities and Hollywood studios. “The Georgian has hosted some of the most illustrious 20th century icons so this is the perfect backdrop to bring celebratory vintage clothing that highlights the hotel’s history piece by piece,” said Silver. “With the Santa Monica beach as a playground, we are including elevated casual styles for resort-ready moments amidst Pacific Ocean breezes. “

The pop-up will be open Friday, December 8th through Sunday, December 10th from 11am – 7pm at The Georgian, 1415 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, 90401.

Source: ASU FIDM

‘Poor Things’ Costume Exhibit Opens at ASU FIDM Museum

Searchlight Pictures has partnered with the ASU Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM) on a Poor Things costume exhibit at the ASU FIDM Museum. The exhibit showcases the unique, hand crafted costumes from the film created by costume designer Holly Waddington, whose previous credits include Lady Macbeth and The Great.

The film, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, stars Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef and Mark Ruffalo and is based on Alasdair Gray’s comic novel of the same name, a postmodern revision of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein set in Victorian-era Scotland. “The color palette and the materials that Holly used were all deeply thought through and inspired by what Bella is going through and how she’s evolving,” said Stone.

Waddington took inspiration from Victorian fashion plates, period dress making patterns and late 19th century portraits, especially those by John Singer Sergeant, for the designs. “There’s a modernity to the costumes in this film, but everything comes from a historical source,” Waddington said. “I looked to early 20th German expressionist paintings by Otto Dix and George Grost for color, 1960’s fashion designers inspired by the aesthetics of space exploration, the surrealist witty designs of Elsa Schiaparelli and the impeccable cutting of Madame Vionnet.”

The Poor Things costume exhibit at ASU FIDM will be open to the public until December 15th. Poor Things will be in theaters beginning December 8.

Jennifer Connelly, Michelle Williams, Selena Gomez and Margaret Qualley. Source: Hunter Abrams/ Academy Museum Foundation

The Academy of Motion Pictures’ Third Annual Gala Honors Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey and Sofia Coppola

On Sunday, night the stars turned out in force at the Academy Museum for the Academy of Motion Pictures’ third annual gala. The celebratory evening, commemorating the museum’s two-year anniversary, honored four Hollywood icons for their contributions to film both past and present.

Greta Gerwig presented three-time Academy Award-winner and 21-time Academy Award-nominated actor Meryl Streep with the Academy Museum Gala Icon Award, celebrating her significant global cultural impact. The Visionary Award was presented to Academy Award-winning and three-time Academy Award-nominated filmmaker and actor Sofia Coppola by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao for her extensive body of work that has advanced the art of cinema. This year’s Vantage Award was presented by Christopher Nolan to award-winning actor, producer, and director Michael B. Jordan, whose sister Jamila Jordan accepted on his behalf, for his work as an emerging artist who is helping to contextualize and challenge dominant narratives around cinema. Global media leader Oprah Winfrey received the Pillar Award from Gala Co-Chair Ava DuVernay, acknowledging her exemplary leadership and support for the Academy Museum. The gala was co-chaired by Ava DuVernay, Dr. Eric Esrailian, Halle Berry, and Ryan Murphy, and presented by Rolex.

Honorees Oprah Winfrey and Meryl Street. Source: Getty

Director and President of the Academy Museum, Jacqueline Stewart, welcomed guests during cocktails in the museum’s Sidney Poitier Lobby. Guests then danced along to a special beatnik dance performance choreographed by Stephen Galloway as they made their way to dinner on the Dolby Family Terrace, which, this year, took design inspiration from the Hollywood landmark restaurant Chasen’s. Before ending their evening, guests were treated to a surprise musical performance by Billie Eilish and Finneas, and concluded their night with a visit to the museum’s new exhibition, John Waters: Pope of Trash, the first retrospective dedicated to Waters’s six-decade film career.

Yara Shahidi. Source: Getty

Max Mara Celebrates 2023 WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Yara Shahidi

Italian heritage fashion brand Max Mara hosted a cocktail soiree in honor of Yara Shahidi at the Chateau Marmont last week. Guests including Kate Hudson, Skai Jackson, Evan Ross, Jurnee Smollett, Lucy Hale, Nas, Kate Beckinsale and Zoey Deutch turned out to toast the Black-ish actress, who was named the 2023 Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future Award recipient.

“I am thrilled to honor Yara Shahidi as our 2023 WIF Max Mara Face of the Future. Her outstanding work, both on- and off-screen, is an incredible inspiration. As a brand we are extremely proud to be associated with a talented artist, a successful entrepreneur, an accomplished activist, and a graceful ambassador for culture at such a deep and honest level,” said Maria Giulia Prezioso Maramotti, third generation of Maramotti Family and Max Mara Global Brand Ambassador. “She is an exceptional ambassador for all the messages that we strive to send to women in our community.”

Founded in 1973 as Women In Film, Los Angeles, WIF is celebrating 50 years of working for gender equity. The WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award is given to an actress who is experiencing a turning point in her career through her work in the film and television industries, through her contributions to the community at large, in recognition of her outstanding achievements, and her embodiment of style and grace. Past recipients include Lili Reinhart, Zazie Beetz, Gemma Chan, Elizabeth Debicki, Alexandra Shipp, Zoey Deutch, Natalie Dormer, Kate Mara, Rose Byrne, Hailee Steinfeld, Chloë Grace Moretz, Katie Holmes, Zoë Saldana, Elizabeth Banks, Ginnifer Goodwin, Emily Blunt, and Maria Bello.

