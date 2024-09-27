Pedro Almodóvar Wants to Make a ‘Devil Wears Prada’-Type Movie About Zendaya and Law Roach

Fascinated by Zendaya’s stunning looks at this year’s Met Gala? So is Pedro Almodóvar. In fact, the Spanish filmmaker told Vanity Fair Spain he wants to make a movie inspired by the actress and her stylist, Law Roach.

“I’ve asked about this guy, and they’ve told me that he’s almost as much of a diva as she is,” he told the outlet. “I’d love to make a film about them, a mix of ‘All About Eve’ crossed with ‘The Devil Wears Prada.’” [The interview is in Spanish, which we’ve translated using Google Translate.]

Roach has worked with numerous celebrities, including Céline Dion, Ariana Grande, Anya Taylor-Joy and Kerry Washington — but in 2023, he announced he would be working exclusively with “Challengers” star Zendaya in lieu of retiring.

He announced his retirement in March 2023, in a since-deleted Instagram post, writing, “If this business was just about clothes, I would do it for the rest of my life, but unfortunately it’s not! The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win… I’m out.”

Roach later clarified that he would continue to work with the “Dune” star: “So y’all really think I’m breaking up with Z… we are forever!” He added: “She’s my little sister and it’s real love, not the fake industry love.”

Almodóvar, whose new film “The Room Next Door” won a Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, gushed, “I think his work is an act of enormous creation. It has to do with fashion, frivolity and social issues, and it has to do with promotion. But above all, I think that it takes talent for that.”

Sony Pictures Classics will release “The Room Next Door,” which features Tilda Swinton, Julianne Moore and John Turturro, in December.

Almodóvar’s other recent films include “Strange Way of Life” with Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal and 2020’s “Pain and Glory,” which earned longtime collaborator Antonio Banderas his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor.