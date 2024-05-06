The first Monday in May means the stars were out for the 2024 Met Gala. The theme was “The Garden of Time” in support of the Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Anna Wintour invited Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny to be this year’s cochairs for the Costume Institute Benefit in New York City.

Other notable names in attendance included Rebecca Ferguson, Colman Domingo, Ayo Edebiri, Greta Gerwig, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Steven Yeun, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Jessica Parker, Gigi Hadid, Keke Palmer, Donald Glover, Greta Lee, Demi Moore, Lil Nas X, Matthew Macfadyen, Kylie Minogue, Penélope Cruz, Brie Larson, Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, Michelle Yeoh, Lily Gladstone and Matt Damon, among many others.

Plus, with TikTok as an official sponsor alongside Loewe, it wasn’t much of a surprise to see more social media influence than ever on the red carpet, regardless of the $75,000 tickets.

Check out who took the dress code literally and who approached the fashion assignment as more of a metaphor, in TheWrap’s photo gallery of the 2024 Met Gala’s red carpet below.

Anna Wintour, Vogue Editor-in-Chief (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Zendaya, cochair (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Jennifer Lopez, cochair (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Elsa Pataky & Chris Hemsworth, cochair (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Bad Bunny, cochair (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Rebecca Ferguson (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Colman Domingo (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Greta Gerwig (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Ayo Edebiri (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Steven Yeun (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Mindy Kaling (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Keke Palmer (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Elle Fanning (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Demi Moore (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Dua Lipa (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Ariana Grande (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Michelle Yeoh (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Sarah Jessica Parker (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Greta Lee (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Jessica Biel (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Janelle Monáe (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Camila Mendes (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Brie Larson (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Lily Gladstone (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Riley Keough (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Kerry Washington (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Shakira (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Lizzo (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Lily James (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Donald Glover (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Serena Williams (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Sarah Paulson (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Lana Del Rey (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Lil Nas X (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Jack Harlow (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Gwendoline Christie (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Kylie Minogue (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Doja Cat (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Demi Lovato (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Nicki Minaj (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Jonathan Bailey (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Cardi B (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Awkwafina (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Penélope Cruz (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Queen Latifah (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Nicole Kidman (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Linda Evangelista (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Amanda Seyfried (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Naomi Watts (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Zoe Saldaña (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Uma Thurman (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Sam Smith (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Lena Waithe (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

La La Anthony (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Irina Shayk (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Michelle Williams (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Jodie Turner-Smith (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Rebecca Hall (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

FKA twigs (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Kendall Jenner (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Emily Ratajkowski (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Ashley Graham (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Camila Cabello (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Kris Jenner (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

J. Harrison Ghee (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Taraji P. Henson (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Kaia Gerber (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Tyla (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Kylie Jenner (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Hari Nef (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Camila Morrone (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Jonathan Groff (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Lea Michele (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Dove Cameron (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Alexandra Daddario (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Cara Delevingne (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Isabelle Huppert (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Karol G (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Simone Ashley (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Phoebe Dynevor (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Pamela Anderson (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Rosalía (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Charli XCX (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Eiza González (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Rachel Zegler (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Allison Williams (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Storm Reid (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Kelsea Ballerini (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Chase Stokes (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Venus Williams (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Maria Sharapova (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Elizabeth Debicki (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Cailee Spaeny (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Dan Levy (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Jamie Dornan (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Sebastian Stan (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Barry Keoghan (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Jeff Goldblum (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Hugh Jackman (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Jordan Roth (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Gayle King (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Sofia Coppola (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Baz Luhrmann (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Tom Ford (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Gayle Rankin (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Gracie Abrams (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Jon Batiste (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Meg Ryan (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Laufey (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Emma Chamberlain (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Tessa Thompson (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Taika Waititi & Rita Ora (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Andrew Scott, Donatella Versace & Jude Law (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Luciana Barroso & Matt Damon (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Matthew Macfadyen & Keeley Hawes (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Emma Wall & Jeremy Strong (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Kieran Culkin & Jazz Charton (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Adrien Brody & Georgina Chapman (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Alexi Ashe & Seth Meyers (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Willow & Jaden Smith (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Harry & Jill Kargman (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Hannah Bagshawe & Eddie Redmayne (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Dee Ocleppo & Tommy Hilfiger (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Barry Diller & Diane von Furstenberg (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Aisha McShaw & Rev. Al Sharpton (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

James Corden & Julia Carey (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Jessica & Jerry Seinfeld (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Deborah Roberts (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Gustav Magnar Witzøe (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Lauren Sánchez (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Usher (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

HanaNi Taylor (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Jessica Serfaty (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Morgan Spector (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Aya Nakamura (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Amelia Gray Hamlin (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Bee Carrozzini, Anna Wintour’s daughter (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

More to come…