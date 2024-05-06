Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and More Reawaken Fashion | Photos

Anna Wintour hosts the “Garden of Time”-themed Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion exhibition with cochairs Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth

Met Gala 2024
Photos by Getty

The first Monday in May means the stars were out for the 2024 Met Gala. The theme was “The Garden of Time” in support of the Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Anna Wintour invited Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny to be this year’s cochairs for the Costume Institute Benefit in New York City.

Other notable names in attendance included Rebecca Ferguson, Colman Domingo, Ayo Edebiri, Greta Gerwig, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Steven Yeun, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Jessica Parker, Gigi Hadid, Keke Palmer, Donald Glover, Greta Lee, Demi Moore, Lil Nas X, Matthew Macfadyen, Kylie Minogue, Penélope Cruz, Brie Larson, Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, Michelle Yeoh, Lily Gladstone and Matt Damon, among many others.

Plus, with TikTok as an official sponsor alongside Loewe, it wasn’t much of a surprise to see more social media influence than ever on the red carpet, regardless of the $75,000 tickets.

Check out who took the dress code literally and who approached the fashion assignment as more of a metaphor, in TheWrap’s photo gallery of the 2024 Met Gala’s red carpet below.

Anna Wintour, Vogue Editor-in-Chief (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Zendaya attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Zendaya, cochair (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Jennifer Lopez, cochair (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Elsa Pataky & Chris Hemsworth, cochair (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Bad Bunny attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Bad Bunny, cochair (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Rebecca Ferguson (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Colman Domingo attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Colman Domingo (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Greta Gerwig attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Greta Gerwig (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Ayo Edebiri (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Steven Yeun attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Steven Yeun (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Mindy Kaling attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Mindy Kaling (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Gigi Hadid (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Keke Palmer attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Keke Palmer (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Elle Fanning attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Elle Fanning (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Demi Moore attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Demi Moore (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Dua Lipa (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Ariana Grande attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Ariana Grande (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Cynthia Erivo attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Cynthia Erivo (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Michelle Yeoh attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Michelle Yeoh (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Sarah Jessica Parker attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Sarah Jessica Parker (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Sydney Sweeney attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Sydney Sweeney (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Greta Lee attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Greta Lee (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Jessica Biel attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Jessica Biel (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Da'Vine Joy Randolph attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Janelle Monáe attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Janelle Monáe (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Camila Mendes attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Camila Mendes (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Brie Larson attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Brie Larson (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Lily Gladstone attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Lily Gladstone (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Riley Keough (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Kerry Washington attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Kerry Washington (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Shakira attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Shakira (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Lizzo (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Lily James attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Lily James (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Sabrina Carpenter attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Sabrina Carpenter (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Donald Glover attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Donald Glover (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Serena Williams attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Serena Williams (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Sarah Paulson attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Sarah Paulson (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Lana Del Rey attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Lana Del Rey (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Lil Nas X attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Lil Nas X (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Jack Harlow (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Gwendoline Christie attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Gwendoline Christie (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Kylie Minogue attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Kylie Minogue (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Doja Cat attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Doja Cat (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Demi Lovato (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Nicki Minaj attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Nicki Minaj (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Jonathan Bailey attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Jonathan Bailey (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Cardi B attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Cardi B (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Awkwafina attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Awkwafina (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Penélope Cruz attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Penélope Cruz (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Queen Latifah attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Queen Latifah (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Nicole Kidman (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Linda Evangelista attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Linda Evangelista (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Naomi Campbell attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Naomi Campbell (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Amanda Seyfried attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Amanda Seyfried (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Naomi Watts attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Naomi Watts (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Zoe Saldana attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Zoe Saldaña (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Uma Thurman (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Kim Kardashian (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Sam Smith attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Sam Smith (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Lena Waithe (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
La La Anthony (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Irina Shayk attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Irina Shayk (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Michelle Williams attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Michelle Williams (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Jodie Turner-Smith (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Rebecca Hall (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
FKA twigs attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
FKA twigs (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Kendall Jenner (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Emily Ratajkowski attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Emily Ratajkowski (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Ashley Graham (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Camila Cabello attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Camila Cabello (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Kris Jenner (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
J. Harrison Ghee attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
J. Harrison Ghee (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Taraji P. Henson attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Taraji P. Henson (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Kaia Gerber attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Kaia Gerber (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Tyla attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Tyla (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Kylie Jenner (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Hari Nef attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Hari Nef (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Camila Morrone attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Camila Morrone (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Jonathan Groff (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Lea Michele (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Dove Cameron (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Alexandra Daddario attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Alexandra Daddario (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Cara Delevingne (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Isabelle Huppert attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Isabelle Huppert (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Karol G attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Karol G (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Simone Ashley attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Simone Ashley (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Phoebe Dynevor attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Phoebe Dynevor (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Pamela Anderson (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Rosalía (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Charli XCX attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Charli XCX (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Eiza González Rivera attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Eiza González (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Rachel Zegler (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Allison Williams attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Allison Williams (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Storm Reid attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Storm Reid (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Kelsea Ballerini (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Chase Stokes attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Chase Stokes (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Venus Williams attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Venus Williams (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Maria Sharapova (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Elizabeth Debicki attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Elizabeth Debicki (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Cailee Spaeny attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Cailee Spaeny (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Dan Levy attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Dan Levy (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Jamie Dornan attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Jamie Dornan (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Sebastian Stan attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Sebastian Stan (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Barry Keoghan attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Barry Keoghan (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Jeff Goldblum attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Jeff Goldblum (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Hugh Jackman attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Hugh Jackman (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Ed Sheeran attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Ed Sheeran (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Jordan Roth attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Jordan Roth (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Gayle King attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Gayle King (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Sofia Coppola attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Sofia Coppola (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Baz Luhrmann (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Tom Ford attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Tom Ford (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Teyana Taylor attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Teyana Taylor (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Gayle Rankin attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Gayle Rankin (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Gracie Abrams attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Gracie Abrams (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Jon Batiste attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Jon Batiste (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Meg Ryan (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Laufey attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Laufey (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Emma Chamberlain attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Emma Chamberlain (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Tessa Thompson attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Tessa Thompson (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Taika Waititi & Rita Ora (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Andrew Scott, Donatella Versace and Jude Law attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Andrew Scott, Donatella Versace & Jude Law (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Luciana Damon and Matt Damon attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Luciana Barroso & Matt Damon (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Matthew Macfadyen & Keeley Hawes (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Emma Wall and Jeremy Strong attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Emma Wall & Jeremy Strong (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Kieran Culkin & Jazz Charton (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Adrien Brody & Georgina Chapman (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Alexi Ashe and Seth Meyers attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Alexi Ashe & Seth Meyers (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Willow Smith and Jaden Smith attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Willow & Jaden Smith (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Harry & Jill Kargman (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Hannah Bagshawe & Eddie Redmayne (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger and Tommy Hilfiger attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Dee Ocleppo & Tommy Hilfiger (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Barry Diller and Diane von Furstenberg attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Barry Diller & Diane von Furstenberg (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Aisha McShaw & Rev. Al Sharpton (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
James Corden & Julia Carey (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Jessica Seinfeld and Jerry Seinfeld attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Jessica & Jerry Seinfeld (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Deborah Roberts (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Gustav Magnar Witzoe attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Gustav Magnar Witzøe (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Lauren Sánchez attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Lauren Sánchez (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Usher attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Usher (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
HanaNi Taylor (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Jessica Serfaty attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Jessica Serfaty (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Morgan Spector (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Aya Nakamura attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Aya Nakamura (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Amelia Gray Hamlin (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Bee Carrozzini, Anna Wintour’s daughter (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

