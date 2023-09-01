Getty Images Zendaya brings great look after great look to the red carpet. Starring in films and shows like “Euphoria,” “The Greatest Showman” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” the actress constantly stuns with her glamorous outfits when it comes time for the big premiere. Since it’s her birthday, we thought we would round up some of her best red carpet looks so far.

Getty Images Zendaya attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty Images Zendaya attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.

Getty Images Zendaya attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California where she won the Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy for her performance in “Euphoria.” Read Next

31 Virgo Celebrities, From Adam Sandler to Beyoncé (Photos)

Getty Image Zendaya attends the 2022 TIME100 Gala in New York on June 08, 2022, the year in which she placed on the list with an entry written by “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve.

Getty Images Zendaya attends the HBO Max FYC event for “Euphoria” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. She wore a neutral, monochromatic pantsuit with an oversized jacket.

Getty Images Zendaya attends the 2022 Vanity Fair party following the 94th Annual Academy Awards on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. She changed into a dapper cinched suited look with a black tie and pop of magenta shirt.

Getty Images Zendaya attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California, where “Dune” won six Oscars.

Getty Images Zendaya attends the premiere of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, sporting waist-long braids and a spiderweb dress.

Getty Images Zendaya looks classy all the time, but especially here on the red carpet at the “Dune” UK Special Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 18, 2021 in London, England. Her opposite sleeves and silver jewelry accent her graceful gestures, and according to Instagram, this might be Tom Holland’s favorite look of hers. Read Next

'Dune 2' Delayed to March 2024 While 'Godzilla x Kong' Moves to April

Photo credit: Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Zendaya attends the red carpet of the movie “Dune” during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 03, 2021 in Venice, Italy. Her beige dress matches the desert atmosphere of the planet Arrakis, and the necklace resembles the signature blue eyes of Arrakians.

Photo credit: Getty Images/Kevin Winter Zendaya attends the premiere of Warner Bros “Space Jam: A New Legacy” at Regal LA Live on July 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Her bright multicolored outfit highlights her sleek high ponytail.

Photo credit: Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Zendaya attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. Pink is a good color for her.

Photo credit: Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Zendaya attends the “Queen & Slim” Premiere at AFI FEST 2019 presented by Audi at the TCL Chinese Theatre on November 14, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Here she looks simple, yet elegant.

Photo credit: Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Zendaya attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The actress makes accented clothing look great!

Zendaya attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. She wore a captivating emerald green dress with corsetting and a bold slit in the leg.

Photo credit: Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images Zendaya attends the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man Far From Home” at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 26, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Zendaya attends the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man Far From Home” at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 26, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Here, her sparkly dress matches Spiderman’s colors with a red top half and black bottom half.

Photo credit: Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images Zendaya attends the LA Premiere of HBO’s “Euphoria” at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Again her hair looks so great in the swept back high ponytail.

Zendaya attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion with her longtime friend and stylist Law Roach at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Zendaya attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. She wore a metallic, armored Joan of Arc-inspired custom Versace. Read Next

Zendaya Says She's 'So Grateful' for Knowing 'Euphoria' Breakout Angus Cloud: He Could 'Light Up Any Room'

Getty Images Zendaya attends the Australian premiere of “The Greatest Showman” at The Star on December 20, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. We can’t forget her butterfly dress!

Getty Images Zendaya attends the premiere of her first Marvel movie, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 28, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Getty Images Zendaya and Tom Holland attend ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ photocall at the Villamagna Hotel on June 14, 2017 in Madrid, Spain, where she wore a vibrant blue spaghetti strap dress.

Getty Images Zendaya attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California wearing a sheer, lacy green dress.

Getty Images Zendaya attends the 2017 Met Gala on May 1, 2017 in New York City, showing off her gorgeous natural curls.