Zendaya Says She’s ‘So Grateful’ for Knowing ‘Euphoria’ Breakout Angus Cloud: He Could ‘Light Up Any Room’

Zendaya opened up about the death of her “Euphoria” costar Angus Cloud in an Instagram post, saying that she is “so grateful” to have known him.

On Monday, Cloud’s family shared the news of his death, revealing the actor was struggling with his mental health while dealing with the loss of his father last week.

Many of Cloud’s “Euphoria” costars and fans quickly took to social media to share their condolences. Zendaya, who stars on the series as Rue, a close friend of Cloud’s character Fezco, shared her response in the form of an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor),” the actress said. “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh. (I’m smiling now just thinking of it.) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love… ‘They could light up any room they entered.’ But boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”

Zendaya continued, concluding the post: “My heart is with his mother and family at this time. Please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.”

Sydney Sweeney, who stars on “Euphoria” as Cassie Howard, also celebrated Cloud’s life on Tuesday, posting to Instagram her own commemoration.

“Angus, you were an open soul, with the kindest heart and you filled every room with laughter,” she wrote. “This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to post, and I’m struggling to find all the words. You will be missed more than you know, but I’m so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I’m sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same. This heartache is real and I wish we could’ve had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you.”

Several celebs have remembered Cloud in posts, including Javon Walton, Chlöe Bailey and Questlove.