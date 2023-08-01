Fans, friends and supporters shared their condolences Monday and celebrated the life of “Euphoria” star Angus Cloud, who died at the age of 25.

“Rest easy brother, ” Cloud’s “Euphoria costar Javon Walton said on Instagram in a post, which featured a photo of the two together. Walton played the younger brother of Cloud’s character Fezco in the HBO series.

Shortly after Cloud’s death was announced, HBO responded.

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud,” HBO, which “Euphoria” airs on, said in a public statement with the show’s official X (formerly Twitter) page. “He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

“Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson also shared his thoughts on Cloud’s death in a statement to TheWrap

“There was no one quite like Angus,” Levinson said. “He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.”

The news of Cloud’s death was shared by his family on Monday, who revealed the actor was struggling with his mental health on top of dealing with the loss of his father.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss,” the statement from Cloud’s family read. “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

A24, which produces “Euphoria,” shared its condolences in the form of a broken heart emoji accompanied with a photo of Cloud.

Since the news of Cloud’s death, fans and supporters have taken to social media to share their condolences while also celebrating the actor’s life and career.

You will be deeply missed. Rest in Power @anguscloud ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/UtiFAkjgQx — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) July 31, 2023

wow angus cloud gone too soon.. rest in peace angel — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) July 31, 2023

He just buried his dad last week. So much talent. Only 25. This one hurts. rip Angus Cloud. — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) July 31, 2023

Not the news I wanted to hear this morning g



Rest in Power Angus Cloud pic.twitter.com/LLMAA6P4vT — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) July 31, 2023

Angus… rest easy. Sending you and your family all my love. 🕊️ — Danny Ramirez (@DannyRamirez) July 31, 2023

Angus Cloud had so much talent and life to live. I am so heartbroken to hear of his passing. Mental health is so real and important. Please know that you are not alone. Never be afraid to message me if you ever need a friend. Someone to listen. To talk to (1/?) — Greta Van Fleet (@allthingsgvf) July 31, 2023

We’re saddened to learn that Angus Cloud, beloved actor and friend to many, has passed away. His family and loved ones are in our hearts during this very difficult time. pic.twitter.com/Y6ixZqTfkg — MTV (@MTV) July 31, 2023

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 988 is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources.