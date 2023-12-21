Rene Caovilla celebrates 50 years of the Cleo, J.J. Martin unveils her debut book project, Andy Warhol pops up at Dries Van Noten and Gwyneth Paltrow and G. Label by Goop host a holiday celebration.

Source: Rene Caovilla

Rene Caovilla Celebrates 50 Years of the Cleo Shoe

Rene Caovilla’s chief executive Giorgia Caovilla was in Los Angeles last week to celebrate 50 years of the Maison’s iconic Cleo shoe at the Chateau Marmont. The event, in one of the hotel’s bungalows, showcased a range of the brand’s archival pumps and sandals, spanning from the 1970s to the present. To celebrate the milestone, the maison has also released a book titled The Art of Dreams: Cleo, a Style Icon for 50 Years, documenting the evolution of the shoe and some of its most iconic iterations.

Founded in 1934 in Fiesso d’Artico, near Venice, by Edoardo Caovilla, the brand remains family owned with the entire production cycle still carried out in-house. The signature style was first created by Giorgia’s father René in 1973 and was inspired by a coiled serpent bangle from first century B.C. Rome that Mr. Caovilla saw on a visit to the National Archaeological Museum in Naples. Ms. Caovilla is the third generation of the family to head the company.

The style, both a technical and design feat, was displayed in 1975 at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City and has since been seen on the likes of Beyoncé, Rihanna, Margot Robbie, Emma Watson and Kim Kardashian. During his tenure, René Caovilla has also collaborated on footwear with designers including Valentino Garavani, John Galliano for Christian Dior and Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel.

Source: Getty Images

Lady Gaga Steals the Show at the “Maestro” Movie Premiere

After a long hiatus due to the WGA and SAG-Aftra strikes, “Maestro: stars Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan hit the red carpet last week for a special screening of the film at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Co-stars Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Matt Bomer and Cooper’s daughter Lea, whom he shares with model Irina Shayk, also attended the event.

Mulligan wore a navy blue Celine off-the-shoulder, sequin gown and jewelry from Bulgari while Cooper wore a navy three-piece suit by Louis Vuitton. While the biographical drama is already nominated for multiple awards, the talk of the night was an appearance by Lady Gaga, who wore a Sarah Burton-designed, Alexander McQueen crepe trouser suit. Lady Gaga and Cooper last walked the red carpet together over five years ago for A Star Is Born.

The new feature from Cooper, which chronicles the life of composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein is available to stream on Netflix now.

Source: La DoubleJ

J.J. Martin Unveils Her New Book at the Brentwood Country Mart

J.J. Martin, the Los Angeles–born fashion editor turned entrepreneur and founder of the Milanese lifestyle brand La DoubleJ, dropped by the Brentwood Country Mart last week to unveil her latest project: “Mamma Milano: Lessons From the Motherland.”

To celebrate the occasion, Brooke Wyard, Jenny Belushi (co-owner of children’s boutique Poppy Stores) and Laura Vinroot Poole (founder of Capitol) hosted a book signing of the memoir-meets-travel and style guide, which comes bound in one of three La DoubleJ fabrics.

“This book is about how Italy taught me to bask in her infinite beauty, slow the eff down, glow way up, create consciously, flirt shamelessly, live joyfully, laugh my palazzo pants off and birth a company out of her marvelous, maximalist, big mamma energy,” Martin said.

Launched in 2015 as a shoppable magazine selling clothing and jewelry, La DoubleJ has since expanded into a full lifestyle label offering vintage-inspired womenswear and home accessories in maximalist prints. Now sold in more than 200 stores worldwide, La DoubleJ’s first flagship store opened in Milan’s fashion district in 2021, and has a dedicated floor offering a spiritual haven for shoppers and female empowerment workshops.

Source: Christofle

Christofle Celebrates the Art of Entertaining

To celebrate the holiday season, French tableware company Christofle has launched “Art on the Table“, a print publication dedicated to the rituals of entertaining. Inspired by iconic entertaining books such as Nan Kempner’s “R.S.V.P.” and “Park Avenue Potluck,” Christofle tapped six creatives and seasoned hosts – including culinary artist Laila Gohar and chef Ignacio Mattos, fashion designer Laura Kim, hotelier Gabriella Khalil, journalist Alina Cho and interior designer Michael Bargo – to share their dinner party tips, a favorite recipe and how they set the table using Christofle’s elegant collection of cutlery, tableware and decorative objects.

The book features photographs shot by Tyrell Hampton, Jeremy Liebman and Adrianna Glaviano alongside interviews and recipes from each host offering a personal look at how some of today’s most discerning aesthetes celebrate in their own homes. An inspirational source for holiday entertaining ideas and a practical collection of recipes for everything from Khalil’s lobster pasta to Mattos’s crème brûlée, “Art on the Table” celebrates what stylish entertaining looks like today.

Founded in 1830, Christofle was the purveyor to King Louis-Philippe and supplied the French royal House of Orléans as well as Napoleon III. The limited edition book is available exclusively at Christofle boutiques throughout the United States, including the Beverly Hills location.

Source: Dries Van Noten

Andy Warhol Exhibit Opens at the Dries Van Noten Little House

Hedges Projects and Dries Van Noten have teamed up to present Macho, an exhibition of Andy Warhol’s photographs at The Little House, the gallery adjacent to his La Cienaga flagship store.

The exhibit features 75 original polaroids, unique silver gelatin prints and stitched photos, many of which have never been exhibited before. Accompanying the rare photographs is a screening of Warhol’s 1966 short films Screen Tests featuring Edie Sedgwick and Kipp Stagg on 16mm film.

On display in the Dries Van Noten store will be a selection of photographs taken at The Factory by artist Ronnie Cutrone, Warhol’s longtime assistant. During his tenure at Warhol’s Factory, Cutrone often took photos with a stereoscopic camera creating 3D images of life inside The Factory and documented its many visitors and their art-making processes.

James (“Jimmy”) R. Hedges IV has been an active art collector, dealer, curator and patron for over 30 years. In addition to his work with the world’s largest private collection of Warhol photographs, he is also Curator of the Arts for the Hotel Bel-Air and The Beverly Hills Hotel and Bungalows in Los Angeles.

The exhibit is on view at The Little House, 451 N. La Cienega Blvd until Jan. 4.

Gwyneth Paltrow and guests in G. Label by goop. Source: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop

Gwyneth Paltrow and G. Label by Goop Host a Holiday Celebration

Gwyneth Paltrow toasted the G. Label by goop collection and the holiday season with a decadent evening of “Tinsel and ’Tinis” at her Los Angeles home. Guests, dressed in pieces from the line, included Chelsea Handler, Santigold, Emma Grede, Laura Harrier, Rachel Zoe, Arielle Vandenberg, Jen Meyer, Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Estee Stanley, Molly Sims and Tinx.

The evening kicked off with a Golden Hour welcome cocktail, featuring Basil Hayden Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, followed by mini steak frites, towers of cheesy gougères, baked potatoes topped with ROE Caviar and bread and radishes to dip in sumptuous mounds of butter.

Paltrow’s home, meanwhile, had been transformed into a holiday boutique complete with three holiday windows showcasing mannequins (all decked out in G. Label by goop) in a winter wonderland, pink Christmas and Parisian-inspired cocktail affair, complete with seasonal greenery, candelabras adorned with bows and tinsel.

G. Label by goop. Source: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop

Launched in 2016, G. Label by goop, designed in collaboration with Paltrow, features a limited edition collection inspired by the essential things she wants to wear, made in the same Italian factories as prominent designer brands at direct-to-consumer prices. The label is sold exclusively at goop boutiques and at goop.com.

Have a news story for our readers? Please email Rachel.Marlowe@thewrap.com