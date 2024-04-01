Busy Philipps Slams Hypocrisy of Shaming Female Ozempic Use: ‘The Men Are All on HGH’ | Video

“People hate women so much. We didn’t create the system that we live in,” the “Girls5Eva” actress says

“Girls5Eva” star Busy Philipps did not hold back when recently asked about “body positivity” among women.

“The entire culture is built around shaming and being horrible, especially to women who are overweight, so I don’t give a f–k about body positivity or body neutrality,” she told “Lovett or Leave It” host Jon Lovett on Sunday.

Philipps, who hosts her own podcast, “Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best,” used the conversation to call out the double standards surrounding “miracle” diet drug, Ozempic.

“All these motherf–kers have been on HGH (Human Growth Hormone) forever. I never saw one f–king Time magazine cover about it. The men are all on HGH. That’s why all the superheroes and movie stars have been so fit after age 40. What do you think has happened? They’re on drugs!” the actress noted.

“Then all of a sudden Ozempic comes along and people are like, ‘Oh, that’s a f–king big deal.’ Like, ‘We can’t have that.’ What in God’s name do you think has been happening?” Philipps continued. “It’s all … people hate women so much. We didn’t create the system that we live in.”

She went on to declare, “Let people just f–king live … Let people f–king have it without shame. I’m sorry … I’m so f–king sick of it all. Like, I can’t. A woman is a person who is fed the f–k up.”

The widespread use of the weight loss drug has notably prompted cover stories in New York magazine and The Economist, as well as articles in the New York Times.

In February, Oprah Winfrey parted ways with Weight Watchers after she revealed she has taken weight loss drugs. She later hosted an ABC TV special where doctors discussed the pros and cons of such drugs.

“I come to this conversation with the hope that we can start releasing the stigma and the shame and the judgment, to stop shaming other people for being overweight or how they choose to lose – or not lose – weight and, most importantly, to stop shaming ourselves,” Winfrey said during the program.

Oprah Winfrey attends the World Premiere of "The Color Purple" in Los Angeles (Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Sharon Knolle

