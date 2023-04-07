‘Physical’ Star Rose Byrne says Hollywood’s Ozempic Craze is ‘Disturbing’

Over the years, Hollywood – and society in general – has seen plenty of weight loss fads. The current one seems to be Ozempic, something that’s technically a drug for diabetics. And “Physical” star Rose Byrne has seen it go to proper use – but she also thinks the rising misuse of it is “a little disturbing.”

In the months since its release, Ozempic – which is technically meant to lower blood sugar and AC1 in order to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events such as stroke, heart attack, or death in adults also with known heart disease – has become so popular as a weight loss drug that it even became a punchline for Jimmy Kimmel during this year’s Oscars ceremony.

During a recent appearance on the “UnWrapped” podcast, Byrne told hosts Emily Vogel and Andi Ortiz that, at least in her personal encounters with Ozempic, it’s “sort of run the gamut.”

“I have a friend who is pre-diabetic and she’s in her 50s and she started taking it’s changed her life for the better because it’s designed for someone who literally in her situation … her blood pressure has gone down, her sugar levels have evened out, all the things that she was really struggling with,” Byrne explained.

“But obviously, people seem to be you know, abusing it in a way that is really disturbing and also like, not knowing long term effects, and it feels very like a fad,” she added. “You know, like a health kind of beauty fad or quote unquote, beauty but you know, and a little a little disturbing.”

Tune into the full interview with Byrne on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

