BuzzFeed News Union Vows to Fight Job Cuts: ‘We Won’t Stand for It’

by | March 23, 2022 @ 10:04 AM

”This news from management is a proposal, not a mandate,“ the organization said

The BuzzFeed News Union represented by The NewsGuild of New York on Tuesday responded to the media company’s plans to slash news jobs through voluntary buyouts.

“Yesterday, we were told that management aims to gut our newsroom through voluntary buyouts in our Investigations, Politics, Inequality, and Science desks,” the organization said in a statement provided to TheWrap. “Today, we’re making it clear to management: They simply aren’t allowed to do that without first reaching a full deal on a union contract. And they’re definitely not allowed to gut our newsroom through illegal union-busting tactics.”

