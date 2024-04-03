The 77th Cannes Film Festival has set its opening night film with a new comedy from “Rubber” and “Incredible but True” director Quentin Dupieux. “The Second Act,” a four-part comedy starring Léa Seydoux, will launch the festival at the Grand Théâtre Lumière on Tuesday, May 14. It screens out of competition.

The last time that Dupieux (who also records squiggly electronic pop music under his Mr. Oizo moniker) was at Cannes was in 2022, with “Smoking Causes Coughing,” an Official Selection, Out of Competition.

According to the official synopsis, “Florence wants to introduce David, the man she’s madly in love with, to her father Guillaume. But David isn’t attracted to Florence and wants to throw her into the arms of his friend Willy. The four characters meet in a restaurant in the middle of nowhere.” Sounds perfectly Dupieux-y.

Seydoux stars alongside Vincent Lindon and Louis Garrel, all three of them uniting with Dupieux for the first time, alongside Raphaël Quenard, who previously starred in Dupieux’s “Mandibles,” “Smoking Causes Coughing” and “Yannick.” As the Cannes announcement notes, “The red carpet promises to be magnificent.” Or is it magnifique?

While there are a number of titles rumored to be included in this year’s festival (among them: Joshua Oppenheimer’s “The End” and David Cronenberg’s “The Shrouds”), the only film to be confirmed for the festival so far is “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” the new “Road Warrior”-adjacent film from George Miller.

This year’s jury president is none other than Greta Gerwig. And the festival will take place between May 14 and 25.