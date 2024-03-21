‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ to World Premiere at Cannes Film Festival

The film’s prequel, “Mad Max: Fury Road” premiered there in 2015

Anya Taylor-Joy in "Furiosa" (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Oh what a day, what a lovely day! After much speculation, it has officially been confirmed that George Miller’s “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” will have its world premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. It will screen as part of an Out of Competition Gala session at the Grand Théâtre Lumière at the Palais des Festivals on Wednesday, May 15.

Famously, Miller debuted “Mad Max: Fury Road” at the festival in 2015, an opening salvo that would eventually end with almost $400 million worldwide and six Academy Awards (it was nominated for 10, including Best Picture).

This latest installment, set 20 years before the events of “Mad Max: Fury Road” is centered on a young Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy, taking over for Charlize Theron), who is snatched from the Green Place by a bunch of villainous bikers. The film follows her desperate attempt to return home. An unrecognizable Chris Hemsworth co-stars as the villainous Warlord Dementus, alongside Tom Burke,  Lachy Hulme, Nathan Jones and Angus Sampson.

“The idea of this prequel has been with me for over a decade,” said Miller in an official statement. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to return to the Festival de Cannes – along with Anya, Chris and Tom – to share ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.’ There is no better place than La Croisette to experience this film with audiences on the world stage.”

Miller is no stranger to Cannes. Besides debuting “Mad Max: Fury Road,” he presented “Three Thousand Years of Longing” in 2022. He also served as a jury member in 2016.

