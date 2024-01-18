It’s the end of Capricorn season, but in their eyes, their rule lasts forever.

There’s truly no one side to any zodiac sign, but Capricorn will only show you a few of theirs until they get to know you. They often hide their sweet, caring and motherly nature behind a stone-cold wall of reserved emotions and silent judgement of others. Oh, and their time is valuable, and they won’t waste it on anything or anyone that isn’t of benefit. And in some ways, that’s how they’ve become such pillars of success. They express their brilliance through their commitment to their passions, tactical decision-making and their unique sense of humor. No, truly, they are some of the most hilarious people you’ll ever meet, and it all comes naturally for them.

While they seem hardcore on the outside, beneath that thick layer lies an individual who loves to be loved and cherishes their family and friends.

Capricorn season runs from Dec. 22 to Jan. 19. Here’s some of the famous celebrity capricorns we all know and love.

Jordin Sparks – Dec. 22

Jordin Sparks enjoys the shoes at the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street in New York City.

Singer and actress Jordin Sparks was born on Dec. 22, 1989.

DaBaby, Latto, Ralph Fiennes and Denzel Dion also share the same birthday.

Finn Wolfhard – Dec. 23

“Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard celebrates his birthday on Dec. 23, 2002.

He shares his birthday with reality star Holly Madison.

Lee Daniels – Dec. 24

Lee Daniels (Getty Images)

Lee Daniels, film and television producer, director and screenwriter, was born on Dec. 24, 1959.

Ryan Seacrest, Marcus Jordan, Diedrich Bader and Louis Tomlinson are all birthday twins of Daniels’.

Sissy Spacek – Dec. 25

Sissy Spacek (Getty Images)

Sissy Spacek, best known for iconic lead role in “Carrie,” was born on Christmas day in 1949.

Jeremy Strong and Nadiya Hussain also have the same birthday.

Jared Leto – Dec. 26

Actor Jared Leto (“Morbius”) was born on Dec. 26, 1971.

Kit Harington, Natalie Nunn, Chris Daughtry and Caroll Spinney have the same birthday as Leto.

Hayley Williams – Dec. 27

Hayley Williams (Getty Images)

Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams was born on Dec. 27, 1988.

She has the same birthday as Timothée Chalamet, Bill Goldberg, Olivia Cooke, Chyna and Sofia Bryant.

Ana Navarro – Dec. 28

Ana Navarro (Getty Images)

Political strategist, commentator and “The View” host Ana Navarro was born on Dec. 28, 1971.

Denzel Washington, John Legend, Seth Meyers, Stan Lee, Maggie Smith, Miles Brown, Joe Manganiello, Gayle King and Don Francisco also blow out their birthday candles on this day.

Mary Tyler Moore – Dec. 29

Mary Tyer Moore (Getty Images)

Actress, producer and social advocate Mary Tyler Moore was born on Dec. 29, 1936.

Alison Brie, Jude Law, Pardison Fontaine, Slim Jimmy, Ted Danson, Diego Luna, Jon Voight, Pimp C and Jane Levy all have the same birthday as Moore.

Kim Tae-hyung – Dec. 30

Kim Tae-hyung (Getty Images)

Kim “V” Tae-hyung, member of the K-pop music boy band BTS, was born on Dec. 30, 1995.

Dominic Fike, Tyson Gibson, LeBron James, Ellie Goulding, Tiger Woods, Trevor Wallace, Andra Day, Justin Combs, Tracey Ullman, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Laila Ali are his birthday twins.

Hunter Schafer – Dec. 31

Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage.

“Euphoria” and “Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” star Hunter Schafer was born on Dec. 31, 1998.

Psy, Anthony Hopkins, Val Kilmer, Donna Summer and Ben Kingsley celebrate their birthday on Dec. 31 as well.

Morris Chestnut – Jan. 1

Morris Chestnut (Getty Images)

Actor Morris Chestnut (“The Best Man: The Final Chapters”) was born on Jan. 1, 1969.

Eiichiro Oda, Ice Spice, Angourie Rice, Poppy, Stunna 4 Vegas, Tank and Colin Morgan celebrate their birthdays this day also.

Cuba Gooding Jr. – Jan. 2

Academy award-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. was born on Jan. 2, 1968.

Dax Shepherd, Bryson Tiller, Ben Hardy, Taye Diggs, Kate Bosworth and Shereé Whitfield have the same birthday.

Florence Pugh – Jan. 3

“Oppenheimer” star Florence Pugh was born on Jan. 3, 1996.

She has the same birthday as Mimi Faust and Mel Gibson.

Emma Mackey – Jan. 4

Emma Mackey (Getty Images)

“Sex Education” star Emma Mackey was born Jan. 4, 1996.

She shares her birthday with Coco Jones, Jeannie Mai, Tina Knowles and Labrinth.

Bradley Cooper – Jan. 5

Bradley Cooper (Getty Images)

Actor and filmmaker Bradley Cooper was born on Jan. 5, 1975.

Cooper is birthday twins with Diane Keaton, Marilyn Manson, January Jones, Ms. Juicy Baby, Deadmau5, Clancy Brown, Hayao Miyazaki, Kristen Cavallari, Robert Duvall, HollywoodGenGen and Jason Mitchell.

Julie Chen – Jan. 6

Julie Chen Moonves attends the ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ FYC event at Wolf Theatre on June 5, 2018, in North Hollywood. (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

TV personality and journalist Julie Chen was born on Jan. 6, 1970.

Kate McKinnon, Eddie Redmayne, Rowan Atkinson, Polo G, Alex Turner, Norman Reedus, Irina Shayk, Lil Reese and Tiffany Pollard have the same birthday.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez – Jan. 7

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Getty Images)

“Pose” star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez was born on Jan. 7, 1991.

Blue Ivy Carter, Nicolas Cage, Jeremy Renner, Lauren Cohan, Marcus Scribner, Katie Couric and Dustin Diamond also blow their birthday candles out on this day.

Elvis Presley – Jan. 8

“Elvis Presley: The Searcher” (HBO)

Late iconic singer and actor Elvis Presley was born on Jan. 8, 1935.

He shares his birthday with David Bowie, Ryan Destiny, Cynthia Erivo, Shirley Bassey, Ron Cephas Jones and Sam Levinson.

Tommy the Clown – Jan. 9

Tommy the Clown (Getty Images)

American dancer Thomas “Tommy the Clown” Johnson, known for inventing the dancing style “clowning” or krumping, was born on Jan. 9, 1969.

J.K. Simmons, Toosii, Flo Milli, Sean Paul, Steve Harwell, Chad Johnson, Dave Matthews and Imelda Staunton were also born on this day.

Rod Stewart – Jan. 10

HBO

Rock and pop singer Rod Stewart was born Jan. 10, 1945.

George Foreman, Reneé Rapp and Desmond Scott celebrate their birthdays on this day also.

Kyle Richards – Jan. 11

Kyle Richards (Getty Images)

Actress and reality star Kyle Richards was born on Jan. 11, 1969.

Mary J. Blige, Yolanda Hadid, Rachel Riley, Amiyah Scott and Naomi Judd also have the same birthday.

Issa Rae – Jan. 12

Issa Rae (Getty Images)

Writer, actress, producer and business mogul Issa Rae was born on Jan. 12, 1985.

Rae is birthday twins with Zayn Malik, Jeff Bezos, Naya Rivera, Howard Stern, Rob Zombie, Kirstie Alley, Amerie, Deena Nicole Cortese, Rachel Harris, Raekwon and Oliver Platt.

Michael Peña– Jan. 13

Michael Peña (Getty Images)

“A Million Miles Away” star Michael Peña was born on Jan. 13, 1976.

Liam Hemsworth, Natalia Dyer, Orlando Bloom, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Patrick Dempsey, Lori Harvey and Shonda Rhimes celebrate their birthday on Jan. 13 also.

Jason Bateman – Jan. 14

Jason Bateman (Getty Images)

“Ozark” star Jason Bateman was born on Jan. 14, 1969.

He was born on the same day as LL Cool J, Holland Taylor, Carl Weathers, Slick Rick and Faye Dunaway.

Pitbull – Jan. 15

Pitbull (Getty Images)

Rapper, songwriter, actor and businessman Pitbull was born on Jan. 15, 1981.

Regina King, Skrillex and Dove Cameron have the musician’s same birthday.

Debbie Allen– Jan. 16

Debbie Allen (Getty Images)

World renowned dancer, choreographer, director, producer, actress and singer-songwriter Debbie Allen was born on Jan. 16, 1950.

Jennie Kim, FKA Twigs, Kate Moss, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aaliyah, Sade, Yebba and Richard T. Jones have the same birthday as Allen.

Jim Carrey – Jan. 17

Getty Images

Actor and comedian Jim Carrey is known for his iconic roles in “The Mask,” “The Truman Show” and “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.” He was born on Jan. 17, 1962.

There are tons of notable folks who have the same birthday, including Calvin Harris, Steve Harvey, Michelle Obama, Zooey Deschanel, Jake Paul, Betty White, Ray J, Dwayne Wayne, James, Earl Jones, Lil Jon, Eartha Kitt, Kid Rock and Maury Povich.

Jason Segal– Jan. 18

Jason Segel (Getty Images)

“Shrinking” star Jason Segel was born on Jan. 18, 1980.

Kevin Costner and Ben Willbond were born on Jan. 18, too.

Dolly Parton – Jan. 19

Dolly Parton (Getty Images)

Singer, songwriter and actress Dolly Parton was born on Jan. 19, 1946.

She shares her birthday with Shawn Wayans, Logan Lerman, Mac Miller, Jodie Sweetin and Lil Scrappy.