Cardi B’s High School AP Government Teacher Defends Her Ahead of Kamala Harris Rally: ‘STFU and Take a Seat’

Ahead of Cardi B’s planned appearance at Kamala Harris’ rally in Milwaukee Friday, the rapper’s former AP Government teacher defended her political cred and suggested that detractors “STFU and take a seat.”

In a post shared by journalist Yashar Ali, Joan Hill wrote on Facebook, “For those of you on my feed who are trashing Cardi B for representing a political voice a) she probably scored higher than you on the US History regents exam and was in my AP govt class b) you’re not nearly as busy as her, and what have you done to advance political discourse in this country? and c) She has a national platform and is using it to speak about things that are important… why can’t we respect that? STFU and take a seat.”

Cardi has been a vocal supporter of Harris for years, a fact she reminded fans of in July after President Biden announced his decision to no longer seek reelection. Cardi shared a video from June in which she said Harris should have always been the Democrat’s choice and captioned it, “STOP PLAYING WIT ME!!!! Check the date.. said this on JUNE 30TH! been told y’all Kamala should’ve been the 2024 candidate.”

“Y’all be trying to play the Bronx education, baby this what I do!!! Been my passion.. don’t let my accent fool y’all,” she added.

Last year Cardi also demonstrated her history prowess during an episode of “Hot Ones.” The rapper shared her deep interest in the lives of FDR and his wife Eleanor.

Cardi previously praised Hill in 2018 after she returned to her old school for a visit. “I know that she’s strict, but every single day until this day of my life, Ms. Hill was always in my head,” she told CBS News Sunday Morning.

Friday night’s event will also include performances by Gorilla, Flo Milli, MC Late, The Isley Brothers and DJ Gemini Gilly. The Harris campaign previously commented, “These artists and public figures are trusted voices for millions of Americans, who listen to their music, follow them on social media, or otherwise are inspired by them. The Harris-Walz campaign believes that by using their voices to lay out the stakes of this election, it will further encourage and mobilize people to go vote.”

Harris will have support from other notable names across the US on Friday. Laura Dern and Christy Turlington are slated to speak in Arizona, and Mark Cuban is speaking in Atlanta.

You can watch Harris’ Milwaukee rally in the video above.