Spike Lee, Barbara Streisand and More Celebs Praise Biden Dropping Out, Endorse a Kamala Harris Presidency

Celebrities including Spike Lee, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Cardi B, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Barbra Streisand, Mark Ruffalo and Mark Hamill praised President Biden’s decision to no longer seek reelection this year — and the possibility of a Kamala Harris presidency. Cardi B shared a video from June 30 in which she said Harris should have been the candidate all along and captioned it, “STOP PLAYING WIT ME!!!! Check the date.. said this on JUNE 30TH! been told y’all Kamala should’ve been the 2024 candidate.”

“Y’all be trying to play the Bronx education, baby this what I do!!! Been my passion.. don’t let my accent fool y’all,” Cardi added.

Lizzo shared an article about Biden’s decision and captioned it, “We are truly living in unprecedented times.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph shared several tweets about Biden’s decision and Harris’ historic campaign. Following Biden’s endorsement of Harris, she tweeted, “President Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris!” and shared a photo of herself and the presumptive nominee.

Yvette Nicole Brown warned her followers on X that supporting Harris was the only path forward that she wanted to see. She said, “Be forewarned, if you pop in here w/anything but “Let’s go! #TeamHarris!” I’m blocking you on sight. The need for us to show up & #VoteBlueUpAndDownTheBallot has not changed. Only the name on the top of our ticket has. Good vibes only. Let’s Go!”

Filmmaker Spike Lee said, “Once again a sista comes to the rescue!”

Actor Mark Ruffalo followed Biden’s lead, saying, “Now we have our marching orders.”

“Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus paid tribute to Biden’s service.

Kathy Griffin also celebrated the historic nature of a Harris presidency. Harris would be the first Black and Southeast Asian person to hold the office, as well as the first woman. Griffin posted, “Let’s make history!!!! Finally!!!”

Mark Hamill honored Biden on social media, where he wrote, “@JoeBiden has a record of accomplishments unmatched by any president in our lifetime. He restored honesty, dignity & integrity to the office after 4 years of lies, crime, scandal & chaos. Thank you for your service, Mr. President. It’s now our duty as patriotic Americans to elect the Democrat who will honor & further your legacy.”

Grammy-winning musician and songwriter Finneas, Billie Eilish’s brother, posted a tribute to Biden on Instagram.

German actor Eric Braeden wrote, “Let me be clear: I AM IN FULL SUPPORT OF KAMALA HARRIS, should she run for the highest job in the country! That woman KNOWS what is at stake, she KNOWS how to debate as a former prosecutor, she knows the ins and outs of BIDEN’S POLICIES and accomplishments! So, YES to KAMALA HARRIS!!”

Barbra Streisand echoed this when she tweeted, “Joe Biden will go down in history as a man who accomplished significant achievements in his 4 year term. We should be grateful for his upholding of our democracy.”