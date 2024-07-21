Rachel Maddow Doesn’t Think Democrats Will Hold an Open Primary, Says They’re Backing Kamala Harris | Video

The Democratic Party will unite around Kamala Harris as its presidential candidate, Rachel Maddow said on Sunday. While there will be “some technocratic stuff” that has to take place to ensure Harris is at the top of the ticket, Biden’s endorsement of Harris “is not the start of an open primary.”

“President Biden has endorsed Vice President Harris. I don’t think there is going to be one whisper of a fight in the Democratic Party about getting behind her,” Maddow explained. “I think that the Democratic Party will now unify like nothing you have seen from this party in many years around the necessity of supporting her and of building the kind of campaign that you have never seen before to try to keep Donald Trump from returning to the White House and from undoing the American system of government.”

Biden endorsed Harris soon after he announced he will no longer seek reelection this November, with numerous other Democrats also quick to endorse. In a post shared on social media Biden wrote, “My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

The promotion of Harris to the top of the ticket was met with enthusiasm from LinkedIn cofounder and large Biden donor Reid Hoffman, who wrote in a post, “Kamala Harris is the right person at the right time. Donald Trump and JD Vance are promising an agenda that will wreak havoc on the American people. Harris’s background and leadership growing the economy, fighting for bodily autonomy, and protecting our democracy uniquely position her to push back against Trump’s extremism.”

Sen. Mark Warner also praised Biden’s decision and offered his own endorsement of Harris. He wrote in part, “After all he’s done, I respect President Biden’s difficult decision to step aside in this upcoming election, and I look forward to hearing more from him later this week. While there has to be an orderly process and the decision ultimately rests in the hands of the DNC delegates, I believe Vice President Harris has the experience, energy, and resolve to lead our nation.”

You can watch the moment from Rachel Maddow in the video above.