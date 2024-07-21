Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Rest of Political World Reacts to Biden’s Shocking Election Exit and Harris Endorsement

President Joe Biden’s announcement that he will not seek reelection in November and his quick endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement set off a barrage of reactions on social media.

Former president Barack Obama said Biden’s decision shows a true love of country.

“Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded — again — that he’s a patriot of the highest order,” Obama said in a lengthy statement.

Obama praised Biden for reversing course after Trump’s presidency and for his “outstanding” track record over the last four years.

“I also know Joe has never backed down from a fight. For him to look at the political landscape and decide that he should pass the torch to a new nominee is surely one of the toughest in his life,” Obama continued. “But I know he wouldn’t make this decision unless he believed it was right for America. It’s a testament to Joe Biden’s love of country — and a historic example of a genuine public servant once again putting the interests of the American people ahead of his own that future generations of leaders will do well to follow.”

While Obama did not endorse a specific nominee, he expressed confidence in the process that will unfold in the days ahead.

“We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead. But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges. I believe that Joe Biden’s vision of a generous, prosperous, and united America that provides opportunity for everyone will be on full display at the Democratic Convention in August. And I expect that every single one of us are prepared to carry that message of hope and progress forward into November and beyond.”

Bill and Hillary Clinton put out a statement shortly after Biden’s announcement, praising the president for his decision and joining him in endorsing Harris.

“We’ve lived through many ups and downs, but nothing has made us more worried for our country than the threat posed by a second Trump term,” the Clintons argued, before going on to point to his comment about being “a dictator on day one” and the Supreme Court making him immune from prosecution.

“Now is the time to support Kamala Harris and fight with everything we’ve got to elect her,” the statement reads. “America’s future depends on it.”

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, who has reportedly been pushing for Biden to drop out behind the scenes, issued a statement praising the decision.

President Joe Biden is a patriotic American who has always put our country first. His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history.



Others who were quick to endorse Harris following Biden’s decision include the Congressional Black Caucus.

The president’s granddaughter Naomi was one of the first to support Biden online following his announcement. She tweeted, “I’m nothing but proud today of my Pop, our President, Joe Biden, who has served our country with every bit of his soul and with unmatched distinction.”

“Not only has he been — and will continue to be — the most effective president of our lifetime, but he has likely already cemented himself as the most effective and impactful public servant in our nation’s history. He has been at the center of, and had a material impact on, literally every single major issue that our country and world has faced for 50 years. Our world is better today in so many ways thanks to him. To the Americans who have always had his back, keep the faith. He will always have ours.”

“Pod Save America” host and former Obama-Biden White House speechwriter Jon Favreau praised the decision, after being one of the most outspoken calling for Biden to drop out. “A courageous and selfless decision. The President did what he’s done for the last four years — he listened to the American people and put the country’s interests ahead of his own. The exact opposite of Donald Trump,” he wrote.

A courageous and selfless decision. The President did what he’s done for the last four years – he listened to the American people and put the country’s interests ahead of his own.



Pramila Jayapal, who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, published a lengthy statement thanking Biden for his service on Twitter. She captioned it, “Thank you for your incredible work @JoeBiden, it has been an honor to work with you. @KamalaHarris for President. Let’s do this.”

Jayapal wrote in part, “At a time when Donald Trump and his Republican Party have stripped away women’s reproductive freedoms, we will respond by finally electing the first woman to the presidency. And as the first South Asian woman elected to the House of Representatives, I look forward to seeing Kamala Harris become the first South Asian American and first Black woman to serve as the President of the United States of America.”

Rep. Andy Kim tweeted, “I have full faith in Vice President Harris to lead a new generation of leadership for our country. Her candidacy is historic, not just the opportunity to elect the first woman, the first AAPI President, and a Black woman, but to continue on the incredible progress we’ve started. The time to unify is now. The stakes are high. Let’s move forward together.”