SiriusXM kicked off a guest DJ campaign in honor of the company’s new app launch on Tuesday, including 175 of the world’s top artists.

Guest DJs like Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, and so many more will share their favorite songs and stories with SiriusXM subscribers with exclusive DJ sets. The sessions will be airing on more than 40 channels on SiriusXM and are also available on-demand via the new SiriusXM app.

President and chief content officer of SiriusXM Scott Greenstein told TheWrap, “With this launch, we are providing a way for more musicians than ever before to share the stories behind their top hits and curate one-of-a-kind sets on our biggest music channels.”

“For listeners craving something different than an algorithmically-driven playlist, these provide a gateway into the human-curated oasis that is SiriusXM,” Greenstein added. “And for devoted fans, these guest DJ sets are a love letter from the world’s biggest musical acts.”

Alongside the launch, SiriusXM is kicking off a social-first campaign involving all 175 artists who will be sharing their artist page directly to their social media accounts, showing fans where and when they can tune in.

Senior VP and chief growth officer Suzi Watford told TheWrap, “With so many artists contributing their time and love of music to this initiative, we are thrilled to bring it to life with a unique social campaign in support of the launch that is unlike anything we’ve ever done before.”

“For this new campaign, we are previewing some of the fun and interesting facts fans may not yet know about their favorite musical acts, and pointing listeners to the guest DJ sets to go deeper and get even closer,” Watford continued. “We believe that coming off of the launch of our new SiriusXM app, this will help open the door for a new generation of listeners to discover all that SiriusXM has to offer and to immediately connect with one of their passions.”