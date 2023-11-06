James Corden will join SiriusXM to launch a new show called “This Life of Mine with James Corden,” the company announced on Monday.

The new show is expected to premiere in early 2024 and will be available exclusively for SiriusXM subscribers in-car and on the SiriusXM app.

“This Life of Mine with James Corden,” will include in-depth conversations with “the world’s biggest stars, discussing the people, places, moments, and memories that made them who they are today.”

According to a press release, “From favorite music and movies to books and advice, the show will seek to tell the untold stories of some of the most well-known public figures.”

“James Corden is an incredible talent who is always pushing the boundaries of what’s possible,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s president and chief content officer. “We’re so honored to welcome him to the SiriusXM family as he begins this next phase of his illustrious career and makes his mark in audio.”

“I am thrilled to be joining SiriusXM,” Corden said in a statement. “Scott and the whole team have made me feel so welcome as I start this new chapter. It’s a dream to have a space to engage in deep conversations with the people whose work and talent I greatly admire.”