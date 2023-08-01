Jonas Brothers Launch Pop-Up SiriusXM Channel

Popular music trio Jonas Brothers have a new, limited-time pop-up SiriusXM channel aptly named “The Channel.” Interested parties can check it out now exclusively on SiriusXM channel 105 as well as via the SXM app.

SiriusXM subscribers will have access to “The Channel” via channel 105 for two weeks beginning Tuesday through Aug. 14. After that, the pop-up will continue to stream on the SXM app through Aug. 28. If you’re not already a subscriber and you want to enroll, SiriusXM is hosting a welcome offer for new subscribers entitling them to three months free.

The brothers have a YouTube Short announcing “The Channel,” wherein they describe its contents: It will consist of Jonas Brothers lore direct from the brothers themselves and music from their favorite artists — as well as, of course, their own music.

Specifically, subscribers can look forward to music from the entirety of the Jonas Brothers’ extensive catalog, up to and including their new album “The Album.” Beyond that, the pop-up will also have personal stories from the brothers as well as music they’ve hand-picked to appear on “The Channel,” including Earth Wind & Fire, Daft Punk, Fleetwood Mac, the Bee Gees and many more.

A sampling of the various behind-the-scenes Jonas Brothers content on offer via “The Channel” can be seen on SiriusXM’s YouTube channel. There’s a short wherein the brothers discuss their characters’ names in the film “Camp Rock,” and another Short wherein Kevin rags on Joe for not having a motorcycle license.

For those not familiar with Jonas Brothers, the group has sold over 20 million albums to date. Having formed in 2005 and gained major popularity with youth via a strong presence on the Disney Channel, the band persists today. It has evolved its style over the years but continues to feature the three titular brothers front and center.

Beyond limited-time pop-ups, SiriusXM is also home to a wide variety of music and entertainment channels, along with popular podcasts such as “Gold Mines With Kevin Hart” and “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” and two 24/7 channels dedicated to Howard Stern content.