Peppa Pig Heading to Amazon’s Audible Under New Podcasting Deal With Hasbro

Peppa Pig, the British cartoon character with a show for preschoolers, is coming to Audible by way of the upcoming Peppa Pig podcast. Further details on the podcast and where eager listeners can check it out will be revealed later in 2023.

“We’re delighted to work with Hasbro to expand our family listening content with one of the most popular and impactful brands, Peppa Pig,” said Aurelie de Troyer, Head of Content UK and Canada at Audible. “With nearly 20 years of exceptional storytelling for families, we’re in a unique position to develop something very special with the incredible team at Hasbro and expand Peppa’s world into the audio space.”

While podcasts such as Joe Rogan’s routinely make headlines and garner massive viewership, there aren’t as many noteworthy podcasts for preschoolers. In this way, Peppa and her friends are filling a gap in the market with a family-friendly offering.

“Peppa is a first best friend for millions of preschoolers around the world, inspiring them to jump in to every first adventure with confidence and curiosity. We can’t wait to bring her inimitable storytelling to the medium of podcasting for the first time,” said Esra Cafer, senior VP of Global Brand Management at eOne Hasbro.

“With the expertise of our friends at Audible, and guided by our Blueprint 2.0 strategy, Peppa’s podcast content is poised to deliver storytelling with heart and humor to our multi-generational audience, whenever and wherever they choose,” Cafer concluded.

Peppa Pig’s show celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2024. Though she’s just now adding podcasting to her resume, Peppa can also be found at theme parks and retail. This is simply one more expansion of the global, ever-expanding brand.

In related news, Sony Music Publishing and Hasbro have signed a deal that will cover the latter’s entire portfolio, which encompasses thousands of tracks for Peppa Pig, Transformers, and My Little Pony.

“Music featured on our beloved shows, like Peppa Pig, can be taken off TV screens or tablets, so families can listen to the tunes on the go and add to their playlists. We’re thrilled to work with Sony Music Publishing and Magic Star, true audio industry leaders, to expand upon those experiences,” said Matt Proulx, Vice President Location Based Entertainment at Hasbro. “With their expertise and Hasbro’s Blueprint 2.0 strategy of finding innovative ways to connect with fans, we are set up for success in creating fun singable and danceable opportunities for families everywhere.”

In short, expect to hear a lot from Peppa in the near future.