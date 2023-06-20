Trevor Noah Inks Spotify Deal for New Original Podcast

Former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah has made a deal with Spotify for a new original podcast to debut later this year, according to a Tuesday announcement by the audio streamer.

The podcast will feature Noah discussing current events and chatting with “some of the most influential and interesting figures around the world.” Specific guest names weren’t provided.

It’s set to be a weekly podcast and will be available on “numerous platforms.” When TheWrap asked for clarification, a Spotify spokesperson stated, “the podcast will be available wherever you get your podcasts.”

“It’s really exciting to be joining Spotify on a fun new adventure where we’ll engage in interesting and meaningful conversations with some of the world’s most fascinating people,” said Noah in a statement. “We’ll also probably fix every single issue humankind has ever faced so you definitely want to join us for every episode.”

“Spotify is the ultimate audio destination, and partnering with Trevor Noah, one of the world’s most brilliant and distinctive voices, will make for captivating storytelling that will delight our more than 100 million podcast listeners around the world,” said Spotify VP Julie McNamara. “We are excited to collaborate with Trevor to create an original podcast that seamlessly combines his unique humor, insightful commentary, and consummate interview skills on a global scale.”

This development comes as other noteworthy figures exit Spotify deals and partnerships, such as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Journalist Jemele Hill is also in the process of leaving Spotify, having previously noted dissatisfaction with the audio streamer’s financing of Black creators.