Cardi B Tells Joe Biden ‘I Just Want Trump Out’ (Video)

Monday morning brought yet another much-discussed collaboration for rapper Cardi B, but this one was with presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, whom the onetime backer of Bernie Sanders told that above all else, she just wants President Trump “out.”

Cardi B spoke to the former vice president via Zoom for Elle Magazine, coming prepared with questions and statements that reflected the interests and concerns of her fans.

“I have a whole list of things that I want and I wish and I desire for our next president to do for us,” she told Biden, “but first things first, let me keep it above: I just want Trump out, you know what I’m saying? His mouth gets us in trouble so much. I don’t want to be lied to. We’re dealing with a pandemic right now, right, and I just want answers. I want to know when this is over. I want to go back to my job. I want to be able to go outside. I want to be able not to feel like I’m trapped in my home but I don’t want someone to lie to me and tell me that it’s ok to go outside, it’s ok not to wear a mask, that everything is going to be ok. No … Tell me the truth, the hard-core truth.”

In her conversation with the Democrat, Cardi made sure to stick close to the ideals that had her backing Sanders in the primary.

“And also: I of course want free Medicare,” she stated. “It’s important to have free [healthcare], because look at what is happening right now. I of course think we need free college education. That’s second. And I want Black people to stop getting killed and no justice for it. I’m tired of it. I’m tired of it. I just want more stricter laws that are fair to Black citizens and fair to cops, too.”

Biden told her “there’s no reason why we can’t have all of that.” (In March, Biden indicated he would veto the “Medicare for all” universal healthcare legislation championed by Sanders, citing costs.)

He added, “Sometimes the truth is hard but right now, we’re in a position where we have an opportunity to make so much progress. The American public has had the blinders taken off.”

