Carrie Underwood Forced to Sing A Cappella for Trump After Music Tech Glitch | Video

Carrie Underwood did indeed perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday, but she had to do it a cappella after the accompanying music track wouldn’t play.

The former “American Idol” winner was tapped to sing “America the Beautiful” for the event, joined by the Armed Forces Choir and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club. No live band was recruited for the moment.

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” Underwood said in a statement after news of her performance broke last week. “I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

But, as it came time for her to sing on Monday, the music only played for roughly two seconds before it cut out. After an extended pause waiting to see what could be done, Underwood appeared to be informed that the music couldn’t be fixed. So, she asked the crowd to sing along.

“If you know the words, help me out here,” she said. From there, she launched into the song a cappella, with those in the crowd slowly joining in.

Underwood has to forge ahead a cappella as they can't get the music track to work pic.twitter.com/xsDAFWTHPq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 20, 2025

You can watch the moment in the video above.