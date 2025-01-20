Trump Declares Emergency at Mexican Border, Calls to End Green New Deal and ‘Government Censorship’ in Day 1 Exec Orders

Donald Trump listed his intended Day 1 executive orders while being sworn back into the White House as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, saying his inauguration speech that he will declare a national emergency at the southern border with Mexico, end the Green New Deal to “drill baby drill,” and eradicate “government censorship.”

“Never again will the immense power of the state be weaponized to persecute political opponents — something I know something about,” he quipped. “Under my leadership, we will restore fair, equal and impartial justice under the constitutional rule of law.”

Alongside declaring a national emergency at the southern border, Trump will off his second presidency by halting “illegal entry” into the U.S. and will start the process of “returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came,” ending the practice of “catch and release.” Meanwhile, he noted he will also designate the cartels as “foreign terrorist organizations” and direct the government to use “the full and immense power of federal and state law enforcement to eliminate the presence of all foreign gangs and criminal networks.”

“I have no higher responsibility than to defend our country from threats and invasions, and that is exactly what I am going to do,” he said.

Trump said he will also call a national energy emergency and outlined his goal to have “the largest amount of oil and gas of any country on Earth,” saying the country will “drill, baby, drill.” “We will be a rich nation again, and it is that liquid gold under our feet that will help to do it,” he said.

Likewise, the just-sworn-in president will end the green New Deal as well as revoke the electric vehicle mandate, citing his commitment to U.S. auto workers and promising “we will build automobiles in America again at a rate that nobody could have dreamt possible just a few years ago.”

Trump then turned his attention to free expression, saying he will sign an executive order “to immediately stop all government censorship and bring back free speech to America,” a protection already granted in the Constitution’s first amendment.

He added that he will “end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private light,” saying he would declare the “official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female,” while also signing an order to prevent U.S. soldiers from “being subjected to radical political theories and social experiments while on duty.”

Trump also listed a couple name changes he intends to make during his presidency, including switching “the Gulf of Mexico” to “the Gulf of America,” as well as restoring William McKinley’s name to the highest peak in North America, which had been officially named Denali, its Native Alaskan name, by Barack Obama.

In accepting his second presidency, Trump said he was “saved by God to make America great again” as he referenced his assassination attempt during a July 2024 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“Many people thought it was impossible for me to stage such a historic political comeback. But as you see today, here I am — the American people have spoken,” he said. “I stand before you now as proof that you should never believe that something is impossible to do in America. The impossible is what we do best.”

Watch his speech via MSNBC in the video below.