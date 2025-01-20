Scenes From Trump’s Inauguration: Biden, Billionaires and Record Low Temperatures | Photos

Donald Trump was sworn in for his second term as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, officially taking the reins from President Joe Biden in an inauguration ceremony that saw political, media and tech-world figures meeting in a chilly capitol for the anticipated event.
The event was moved indoors due to the cold temperatures, and saw a performance from Carrie Underwood, a 30-minute address to the nation from Trump and more.
You can see photos from the inauguration below.
Presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump walked into the event together.
The heads of all major social media platforms were in attendance, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, X CEO Elon Musk and Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos.
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew was also in attendance, after praising Trump for reversing the U.S. ban on the social media app. Trump originally set the ban in motion, and was still technically a private citizen when TikTok returned less than 24 hours after it went dark.
Former President Barack Obama also attended the inauguration after sitting next to Trump at Jimmy Carter’s funeral.
Both President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were in attendance as well.
President Biden shakes hands with Vice President JD Vance, who mocked him just two days earlier for doing “fake s–t” on his way out of office.
Former Vice President Mike Pence also attended the event, despite having publicly split from Trump’s views.
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson appeared at Trump’s inauguration.
Vivek Ramaswamy, originally tapped to co-head the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), was in attendance alongside Trump’s incoming chief of staff Susie Wiles.
X CEO Elon Musk and Alphabet’s CEO Sundar Pichai were on their phones together during the event.
RFK Jr., Trump’s pick to lead the Health Department, was also in attendance.
Melania Trump was at her husband’s side for the ceremony, holding the Bible he was sworn in on.
Jill Biden, Doug Emhoff, the Clintons and the Bushes were all at the inauguration as well.
President Trump speaks at his Jan. 20 Presidential Inauguration.
Carrie Underwood performs “America The Beautiful” during Donald Trump’s Inauguration as 47th POTUS.