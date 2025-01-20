Scenes From Trump’s Inauguration: Biden, Billionaires and Record Low Temperatures | Photos

Donald Trump was sworn in for his second term as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, officially taking the reins from President Joe Biden in an inauguration ceremony that saw political, media and tech-world figures meeting in a chilly capitol for the anticipated event.

The event was moved indoors due to the cold temperatures, and saw a performance from Carrie Underwood, a 30-minute address to the nation from Trump and more.

You can see photos from the inauguration below.