Scenes From Trump’s Inauguration: Biden, Billionaires and Record Low Temperatures | Photos

The ceremony saw a performance from Carrie Underwood, an address to the nation from Trump and more

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Jan. 20, 2025. (Credit: Kenny Holston/The New York Times/AFP via Getty Images)
Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Jan. 20, 2025. (Credit: Kenny Holston/The New York Times/AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump was sworn in for his second term as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, officially taking the reins from President Joe Biden in an inauguration ceremony that saw political, media and tech-world figures meeting in a chilly capitol for the anticipated event.

The event was moved indoors due to the cold temperatures, and saw a performance from Carrie Underwood, a 30-minute address to the nation from Trump and more.

Donald Trump speaks at his Jan. 20, 2025, Inauguration (Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Read Next
Trump Declares Emergency at Mexican Border, Calls to End Green New Deal and 'Government Censorship' in Day 1 Exec Orders

You can see photos from the inauguration below.

Getty Images

Presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump walked into the event together.

Getty Images

The heads of all major social media platforms were in attendance, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, X CEO Elon Musk and Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos.

Getty Images

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew was also in attendance, after praising Trump for reversing the U.S. ban on the social media app. Trump originally set the ban in motion, and was still technically a private citizen when TikTok returned less than 24 hours after it went dark.

Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama also attended the inauguration after sitting next to Trump at Jimmy Carter’s funeral.

Getty Images

Both President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were in attendance as well.

Getty Images

President Biden shakes hands with Vice President JD Vance, who mocked him just two days earlier for doing “fake s–t” on his way out of office.

Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence also attended the event, despite having publicly split from Trump’s views.

Getty Images

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson appeared at Trump’s inauguration.

Getty Images

Vivek Ramaswamy, originally tapped to co-head the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), was in attendance alongside Trump’s incoming chief of staff Susie Wiles.

Getty Images

X CEO Elon Musk and Alphabet’s CEO Sundar Pichai were on their phones together during the event.

Getty Images

RFK Jr., Trump’s pick to lead the Health Department, was also in attendance.

Getty Images

Melania Trump was at her husband’s side for the ceremony, holding the Bible he was sworn in on.

Getty Images

Jill Biden, Doug Emhoff, the Clintons and the Bushes were all at the inauguration as well.

Donald Trump speaks at his Jan. 20, 2025, Inauguration (Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump speaks at his Jan. 20 Presidential Inauguration.

Carrie Underwood performs "America The Beautiful" during Donald Trump's Inauguration as 47th POTUS. (Credit: Kevin Lamarque - Pool/Getty Images)
Kevin Lamarque – Pool/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood performs “America The Beautiful” during Donald Trump’s Inauguration as 47th POTUS.

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

Comments