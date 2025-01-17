Trump Moves Inauguration Indoors to Avoid ‘Arctic Blast’

President-elect Donald Trump on Friday said he is moving his Inauguration address indoors to the United States Capitol Rotunda on Monday due to extreme weather conditions. This will be the first time an inauguration takes place indoors since Ronald Reagan was sworn in for his second term in 1985, which was also due to frigid temperatures.

“The weather forecast for Washington, D.C., with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way.”

He continued: “It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!).”

The soon-to-be-president shared a screenshot from the National Weather Service with his post, showing the average temperature for the Baltimore/Washington area will hover between -7 degrees and 9 degrees Fahrenheit.

The NWS screenshot warns of “bitterly cold wind chills” that “could result in hypothermia and frostbite.”

Back in 1985, Reagan’s second inauguration was hit with 9 degree weather that forced the cancelation of his parade. “I would like to cry,” Ron Walker, the chairman of Reagan’s inauguration committee, said at the time.

On Friday, Trump said the “various Dignitaries and Guests” attending his swearing in “will be brought into the Capitol. This will be a very beautiful experience for all, and especially for the large TV audience!”

He further noted he will then join his supporters at Capitol One Arena, following his swearing in. “All other events will remain the same, including the Victory Rally at Capital One Arena, on Sunday at 3 p.m. (Doors open at 1 p.m. — Please arrive early!), and all three Inaugural Balls on Monday evening,” Trump added. “Everyone will be safe, everyone will be happy, and we will, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”