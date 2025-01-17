TikTok in Limbo: What Happens to Creators – and Can Trump Save Them? 

TikTok’s future in the U.S. appears to change by the minute, even as the popular app is hurtling towards a hard ban date and a promised shutdown on Sunday.

Despite that, TikTok — which has 170 million monthly American users — appears to be in a state of limbo. President-elect Donald Trump has said he would like to ”save” the app — potentially via an executive order — and the Biden Administration is “signaling it won’t enforce the law” banning the app on Sunday, ABC News reported on Thursday afternoon.

Multiple issues are at play. Can TikTok remain in the U.S.,