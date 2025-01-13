Carrie Underwood to Perform at Trump Inauguration

Country music star Carrie Underwood will perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration next week, TheWrap confirmed on Monday.

Underwood will sing “America the Beautiful” and will be joined by the Armed Forces Choir and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club.

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” Underwood said in a statement. “I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

The Spectator reporter Matthew Foldi was the first to report the news when he shared a look at the inauguration’s program on X.

Underwood’s inclusion is a step-up in terms of star power for Trump’s second inauguration. The president-elect’s first ceremony back in 2017 featured a performance from “America’s Got Talent” runner-up Jackie Evancho, as well as a performance from the Radio City Rockettes.

The 2005 “American Idol” winner has not publicly said who she has voted for in previous elections. In 2019, she told The Guardian she does not want to be too vocal about her politics, at least publicly.

“I try to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins,” Underwood said. “It’s crazy. Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it’s black and white. And it’s not like that.”

In addition to Underwood, Christopher D. Macchio, a classically-trained vocalist who has performed at Carnegie Hall, will perform the national anthem, according to an inauguration program that was shared with TheWrap.

Trump’s second inauguration will take place next Monday, Jan. 20. Underwood will make her debut as a judge on “American Idol” on March 9.