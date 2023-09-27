Cassidy Hutchinson Says Donald Trump ‘Exploits People Who Are Loyal to Him,’ Warns He Will ‘Put Anybody in His Path’ (Video)

Cassidy Hutchinson has some words of warning for anyone still considering standing up for Donald Trump in court, or anywhere, for that matter: Don’t.

Hutchinson, the former White House aid who came to fame when she testified before the the Jan. 6 committee about Trump throwing his dishes at the wall and other details about what went down behind the scenes as the riot raged, appeared Tuesday on “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell” to promote her book, “Enough.”

O’Donnell asked Cassidy at one point what she would say to the two co-defendants in Trump’s documents-handling case who now face charges of their own in Florida.

After a long pause, she replied: “I would say, think long and hard about where your loyalties lie and who you are and who you want to be. Do you want to protect somebody that sees you as expendable, that sees you as their shield?”

Hutchinson says at one point, she was expected to be just such a “shield,” when she was being represented by “Trump world” lawyers and coached to stand up for the former president. The former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows amended her Jan. 6 testimony after retaining independent counsel – sometime after she realized she was being used.

“That’s what Donald Trump does,” she continued. “Donald Trump exploits people who are loyal to him. Donald Trump exploits people who he knows are vulnerable. Donald Trump exploits people who he knows are vulnerable and will do what he needs to be done to protect himself. Donald Trump does not have loyalty to anybody but himself.”

She said her revelation came after a member of Congress (whom she did not name) told her to go stand in front of a mirror – which she did, and realized that “Donald Trump will put anybody in his path to help himself get ahead.”

Watch the entire exchange in the video above.