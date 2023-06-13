“Caught in the Act: Unfaithful” — the investigation series where victims of infidelity put the cheaters in their lives on blast and get justice for their broken hearts — is moving from VH1 to MTV for it’s second season, TheWrap can reveal exclusively. Season 2 will debut on July 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT as part of MTV’s Tuesday Night Takeover. It will air after “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta.”

Tami Roman (“The Real World: Los Angeles,” “Basketball Wives LA”) returns as host. Roman will team up with suspecting lovers to catch and confront their cheating partners. After investigating, Tami and relationship coaches will suspecting lovers on how to move forward. In the end, they can join forces with their partner’s other lover, or take them both down in an undercover ambush.

Two new relationship coaches will be introduced this season, one of them being radio host and author, DJ Envy of “The Breakfast Club” fame.

“I am beyond thrilled for the premiere of the second season of ‘Caught In the Act: Unfaithful,’ this time on MTV! It’s been an incredible journey working on this show, and I can’t wait for viewers to see the compelling stories we’ve captured,” said Roman via statement. “Our team has worked tirelessly to bring these stories to life, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to be a part of a show that sheds light on the important topic of infidelity in relationships and how to either confront and repair or move on and heal. I truly believe this season will be even more impactful than the first, and I can’t wait for everyone to tune in and join us on this journey.”

Starting next Friday, viewers can catch up on the Season 1 drama via the MTV site and app.

“Caught in the Act: Unfaithful” is executive produced by Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin and Jennifer Aguirre for MTV. Lashan Browning, Donna Edge-Rachell, Alissa Horowitz, Daniel Wiener, Maricarmen Lopez, and Rich Allen are Executive Producers for Antoinette Media. Roman also serves as consulting producer.

Check out a teaser for Season 2 of “Caught in the Act: Unfaithful” below: