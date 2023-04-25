“Noah’s Arc,” the two-season dramedy about four gay friends navigating the highs and lows of Los Angeles, is planning its return, according to the show’s creator.

While accepting an award at the SpeakOut “I AM” Awards, “Noah’s Arc” creator Patrik-Ian Polk said, “I’m very happy to confirm that there is indeed more ‘Noah’s Arc’ coming… That’s right. You heard it here first at the I Am Awards. Breaking news: ‘Noah’s Arc’ is coming back.”

Gayemagazine.com has the video of Polk’s statements here.

The revival was also confirmed by Darryl Stephens, who played the titular Noah on the series, in a since-deleted tweet that TheWrap captured.

“[In] case you haven’t already heard… there’s a movie and it’s coming soon,” Stephens tweeted, posting a meme of Tiffany Pollard with the “Noah’s Arc” logo on top as well as an image of MTV’s logo. Stephens’ tweet is the first we’re hearing that this new project will be a movie.

Stephens also tweeted out an Advocate report about the show’s revival on Tuesday.

They snatched my phone. 😬🤣

So I’ll just repost things from now on. At least until they make the “official announcement.” https://t.co/t86S05ZvMh pic.twitter.com/SeiOpkuRZP — Darryl Stephens (@darrylstephens) April 25, 2023

Representatives for MTV and Paramount declined to comment for this story.

Originally airing from 2005 to 2006, the two-season “Noah’s Arc” was revolutionary for its time. The comedy-drama followed four gay Black men as they navigated the horrors of dating in Los Angeles: Noah (Stephens), Alex (Rodney Chester), Chance (Doug Spearman) and Ricky (Christian Vincent). There has already been one movie about the series thanks to 2008’s “Noah’s Arc: Jumping the Broom.” But whereas that movie was produced and distributed by Logo, as per Stephens’ tweets, it seems as though only MTV will be involved in this new continuation.

Logo’s notable absence from these announcements continues an upsetting trend concerning the network. Earlier this year, insiders told The Wrap that Paramount has all but given up on the cable network that made a name for itself catering to LGBTQ audiences. The seeming death of the network started in 2017 when its signature show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” was moved to VH1. In 2023, “Drag Race” was moved again, this time to MTV. Layoffs have also gutted the network, leaving it with “just about no full-time employees.”

First launched in 2005, Logo made a name for itself by prioritizing LGBTQ content. Decades before shows like “Orange Is the New Black” and “Pose” centered Black and queer stories, Logo was there with content that embraced and understood this often-ignored audience. If “Noah’s Arc,” one of Logo’s defining shows, returns on MTV, it could send two messages: that LGBTQ stories are increasingly mainstream and that a channel that once championed them is moribund.