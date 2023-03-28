RIP Logo: Why Won’t Paramount Admit Its LGBTQ Brand Is Dead?

March 28, 2023

Layoffs have gutted the channel, its biggest hit now airs on MTV, its digital footprint is fading and its schedule is filled with reruns of ”Mama’s Family“

Paramount has all but given up on Logo, a once-groundbreaking experiment in commercial media for LGBTQ audiences, insiders told TheWrap, confirming something that’s been obvious to anyone who bothered to tune into the creatively moribund cable channel.

It’s been a slow death, starting with the loss of the channel’s signature show, “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” first to sister channel VH1 in 2017, then this year to MTV. A “federation” of websites has faded away, with the leading NewNowNext property redirected to logotv.com. The Logo brand didn’t make the jump to Paramount+, though a handful of Logo-born shows like the “Drag Race: All Stars” spin-offs now stream there.

Joseph Kapsch

