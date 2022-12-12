“RuPaul’s Drag Race” franchise is expanding its global footprint.

Three new editions of the popular reality competition series will launch in Brazil, Germany and Mexico, and air in their territories on both Paramount+ and MTV, MTV announced Monday.

In addition, fan favorites from across the world will participate in the first-ever “Drag Race Global All Stars,” which will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in all territories.

Meanwhile, the flagship U.S. series will move from VH1 to MTV for its upcoming Season 15, and VH1 has greenlit a third season of “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race.”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 15 will premiere on Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The next season of “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race” will debut in 2023 on a to-be-determined date. The launch dates for the show’s Brazil, Mexico and German incarnations and the premiere of “Global All Stars,” will also be announced at a later time.

“With the global expansion of RuPaul’s Drag Race, we’re thrilled to bring the franchise into three new Paramount+ territories – Germany, Brazil and Mexico – and are very excited that ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ will return for a third season with our partners at VH1/BET,” Chris McCarthy, president and CEP of Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement.

“We are big fans of the Drag Race franchise and thrilled to bring back ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ for another season on VH1,” BET Media Group president and CEO Scott Mills added.

“World of Wonder is delighted to expand its partnership with MTV Entertainment Studios,” Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, CEOs of World of Wonder, said in a statement. “Drag Race is about universal themes of love, self-expression, and acceptance – and there has never been a more important time than now for these ideas to be expressed internationally. Thanks to Chris McCarthy, Nina L. Diaz and their incredible team at MTV Entertainment Studios, we are honored to continue our mission to showcase the artistry of drag in different languages, and cultures around the world.”

A 27-time Emmy winner, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and World of Wonder.