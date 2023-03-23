‘The L-Word: Generation Q’ Canceled After 3 Seasons, Possible Reboot of Original Series in the Works

Showtime has canceled “The L-Word: Generation Q,” TheWrap has confirmed.

The series, a sequel to Showtime’s 2004-2009 series “The L-Word,” premiered in 2019 and wrapped up its third season in January. The network hasn’t commented publicly on the cancelation, but an individual with knowledge of the matter tells TheWrap that Showtime is in early development on a possible reboot of the original series, which has a working title of “The L-Word: New York.”

“Generation Q” followed the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Alice Pieszecki, Shane McCutcheon (Katherine Moennig), Dani Núñez (Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas), Gigi Ghorbani (Sepideh Moafi), Angie Porter-Kennard (Jordan Hull) and Tess (Clayton) as they experience love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in Los Angeles. Season 3 was executive produced byshowrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan, along with series creator Ilene Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Allyce Ozarski, Melody Derloshon and original series stars Beals, Moennig and Hailey.

The cancelation of “Generation Q” comes during a rapidly changing scene at Showtime. In February the network laid off more than 120 employees, roughly 25% of its staff, a move that follows the exits of Showtime Entertainment co-presidents Jana Winograde and Gary Levine amid the integration of MTV Entertainment Studios.

“Generation Q” is just one of several Showtime shows to get the axe since January, when it was announced that Showtime will be integrated into Paramount+ later this year, as part of a linear and streaming rebrand to “Paramount+ With Showtime,” available with the premium tier of Paramount+ and the Showtime linear network in the U.S.

Other recent Showtime cancelations include “American Gigolo,” “Let the Right One In” and (the still-unaired) “Three Women.”