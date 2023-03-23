Keira Knightley as Loretta McLaughlin in 20th Century Studios' BOSTON STRANGLER,

exclusively on Hulu. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

‘Boston Strangler’ Delivers Hulu’s Best Week of the Year for Streaming Movies | Chart

by | March 23, 2023 @ 9:33 AM

‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ pushed Netflix back to the top of the latest Whip Media movie ranker, but Peacock also saw strong results

Hulu enjoyed its best showing of 2023 on Whip Media’s movie ranker, thanks to “Boston Strangler,” which grabbed the bronze medal for the past weekend after its Friday debut, according to viewership data from TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with more than 25 million global registered users.

“Boston Strangler” stars Keira Knightley as Loretta McLaughlin, the reporter who doggedly pursued the titular 1960s serial killer alongside fellow investigative reporter Jean Cole (played by Carrie Coon). And it delivered an immediate impact for Hulu on Whip Media’s movie ranker, which looks at the 10 most-streamed movies of the past weekend.

