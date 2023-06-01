Jacky Oh, Cast Member on MTV’s ‘Wild ‘N Out,’ Dies at 32

Jacky Oh, a comedian and rapper best known as a castmember on MTV and VH1’s sketch comedy/battle rap competition series “Wild ‘N Out,” died Thursday of undisclosed causes. She was 32.

Oh, whose real name was Jacklyn Smith, was the long term partner of YouTuber DC Young Fly.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” read a statement posted to the show’s Instagram account.

“Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons,” the post continued. “More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time.”

The shared Instagram post from the show and VH1 confirmed the news, following an initial report from TMZ, which reported Smith’s death had occurred in Miami. No cause of death has been confirmed as of yet.

Smith was known to be in a longterm relationship with YouTuber and fellow “Wild ‘N Out” cast member DC Young Fly. Her partner still works on the competition show, while Smith had pivoted to cosmetics in recent years. The couple shared three children: Nova, Nala and Prince.