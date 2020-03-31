CBS, NBC Will Get Extra NFL Playoff Game Under Expanded Format

NBC’s game will also stream on Peacock, while Nickelodeon gets its own separate broadcast of CBS’ matchup

| March 31, 2020 @ 11:25 AM Last Updated: March 31, 2020 @ 12:33 PM
Patrick Mahomes

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

CBS and NBC will each get an extra NFL playoff game next season under the new expanded format, which will see 14 teams qualify for the postseason, up from the previous 12 teams.

CBS is paying around $70 million for its extra playoff game, while NBC is forking over an additional fee in the mid-$70 million as well, multiple individuals with knowledge of the deals tell TheWrap. Sports Business Journal first reported on the amount.

For those counting, that means Fox and ESPN still have one apiece, with CBS and NBC now getting two during the playoffs’ opening weekend. Wild Card Weekend for the 2020 season will consist of three games on Saturday, January 9, and three games on Sunday, January 10, 2021.

Also Read: NFL Draft to Proceed and Be Televised, But Public Events in Las Vegas Canceled

CBS’ extra game will be the late-afternoon window on Sunday, Jan. 10 at 4:40 p.m. ET, with NBC’s extra game coming in primetime on that same day at 8:15 p.m. ET. NBC’s extra game will also be available on Peacock, the forthcoming streaming service from NBCUniversal that will be available nationwide this summer.

Nickelodeon, which is now part of the same company as CBS due to the ViacomCBS merger last year, will produce its own separate broadcast of CBS’ game tailored for a younger audience. CBS’ game will also be streamed on CBS All Access, which has been the case for last few seasons.

The NFL last expanded the playoffs for the 1990 season, increasing from 10 to 12 the number of teams to qualify for the postseason. The NFL’s 32 teams voted to approve the new format on Tuesday, which is part of the recently-ratified collective bargaining between the NFL owners and the players. The new CBA all called for the regular season to be expanded to 17 games, though that won’t happen for at least anther year.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
1 of 33

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Click here to see our discounted pricing - up to 70% off
Create a FREE account or log in
continue login
Try PRO today
FOR FREE